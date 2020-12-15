|
Hyflux : Notice From Judicial Managers The Holders Of Pref Shares, Perps And MTN
Dec 15, 2020
|
Announcement Title
|
Other Scheme of Arrangement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Dec 15, 2020 17:10
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
NOTICE FROM JUDICIAL MANAGERS THE HOLDERS OF PREF SHARES, PERPS AND MTN
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG201215OTHR85LO
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Lim Poh Fong
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below-Refer to the Online help for the format)
|
Please see file attached.
Attachments
-
Hyflux (Size: 137,168 bytes)
-
Borrelli Walsh (Size: 213,505 bytes)
Disclaimer
Hyflux Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 09:28:07 UTC
© Publicnow 2020
|
|All news about HYFLUX LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|