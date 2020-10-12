Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Hyflux Ltd    HYFXF   SG1J47889782

HYFLUX LTD

(HYFXF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hyflux : Update On Reorganisation Process - Formal Express Of Interest From Strategic Growth Investments LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Oct 12, 2020

Announcement Title Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 12, 2020 17:53
Status New
Announcement Sub Title UPDATE ON REORGANISATION PROCESS - FORMAL EXPRESS OF INTEREST FROM STRATEGIC GROWTH INVESTMENTS LLC
Announcement Reference SG201012OTHRKQHA
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Poh Fong
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below-Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see files attached.

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 157,256 bytes)
  2. Expression Of Interest (Size: 207,562 bytes)


Disclaimer

Hyflux Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 10:04:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HYFLUX LTD
06:05aHYFLUX : Update On Reorganisation Process - Formal Express Of Interest From Stra..
PU
10/09OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Update On Reorganisation Process - Utico Fzc
PU
10/05OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Update On Reorganisation Process - Pison Investm..
PU
10/01HYFLUX : Update On Reorganisation Process - Letter From Utico FZC
PU
09/17OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Grant Of Waivers From And/Or Extensions Of Time ..
PU
09/16OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Update On Reorganisation Process - Letter From C..
PU
09/15OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Update On Reorganisation Process - Letter From P..
PU
09/09OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Update On Reorganisation Process - Letter From U..
PU
08/27HYFLUX : Emphases Of Matter In Relation To Audited Fs Of Tuasone For FY2017 And ..
PU
08/21OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Update On Reorganisation Process - Press Stateme..
PU
More news
Chart HYFLUX LTD
Duration : Period :
Hyflux Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Ooi Lin Lum Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kiang Kok Teo Independent Non-Executive Director
Joo Hai Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Chee Cheong Gay Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Murugasu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYFLUX LTD-99.00%0
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.26.78%28 223
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-24.79%10 342
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-20.56%4 047
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-6.61%3 750
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.10.37%2 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group