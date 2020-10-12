|
Hyflux : Update On Reorganisation Process - Formal Express Of Interest From Strategic Growth Investments LLC
10/12/2020 | 06:05am EDT
Oct 12, 2020
|
Announcement Title
|
Other Scheme of Arrangement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Oct 12, 2020 17:53
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
UPDATE ON REORGANISATION PROCESS - FORMAL EXPRESS OF INTEREST FROM STRATEGIC GROWTH INVESTMENTS LLC
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG201012OTHRKQHA
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Lim Poh Fong
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below-Refer to the Online help for the format)
|
Please see files attached.
Attachments
-
Announcement (Size: 157,256 bytes)
-
Expression Of Interest (Size: 207,562 bytes)
Disclaimer
Hyflux Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 10:04:00 UTC
|
|All news about HYFLUX LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|