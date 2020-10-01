|
Hyflux : Update On Reorganisation Process - Letter From Utico FZC
10/01/2020 | 05:30am EDT
Oct 01, 2020
Announcement Title
Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 1, 2020 17:14
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
|
UPDATE ON REORGANISATION PROCESS - LETTER FROM UTICO FZC
Announcement Reference
SG201001OTHRGD3X
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Lim Poh Fong
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below-Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see files attached.
Attachments
-
Announcement (Size: 160,651 bytes)
-
Letter From Utico - 30 September 2020 (Size: 788,583 bytes)
-
Letter From Utico - 1 October 2020 (Size: 252,725 bytes)
-
Letter From Utico - 14 September 2020 (Size: 256,525 bytes)
Disclaimer
Hyflux Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 09:29:01 UTC
