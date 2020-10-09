|
Other Scheme Of Arrangement :: Update On Reorganisation Process - Utico Fzc
10/09/2020 | 11:30am EDT
Oct 09, 2020
Announcement Title
Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 9, 2020 23:10
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
UPDATE ON REORGANISATION PROCESS - UTICO FZC
Announcement Reference
SG201009OTHR7X1H
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lim Poh Fong
Designation
Company Secretary
Description
Please see files attached.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 161,178 bytes)
-
Attachment 2 (Size: 2,994,380 bytes)
-
Attachment 3 (Size: 183,800 bytes)
