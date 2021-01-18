|
Other Scheme Of Arrangement :: Update On The Judicial Management And The Investor Search Process
Jan 18, 2021
|
Announcement Title
|
Other Scheme of Arrangement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Jan 18, 2021 17:56
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
UPDATE ON THE JUDICIAL MANAGEMENT AND THE INVESTOR SEARCH PROCESS
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG210118OTHRUB0D
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Lim Poh Fong
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below-Refer to the Online help for the format)
|
Please see file attached.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 147,030 bytes)
Disclaimer
Hyflux Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 10:07:07 UTC
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about HYFLUX LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|