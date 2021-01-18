Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Hyflux Ltd    HYFXF   SG1J47889782

HYFLUX LTD

(HYFXF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Other Scheme Of Arrangement :: Update On The Judicial Management And The Investor Search Process

01/18/2021 | 05:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 18, 2021

Announcement Title Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 18, 2021 17:56
Status New
Announcement Sub Title UPDATE ON THE JUDICIAL MANAGEMENT AND THE INVESTOR SEARCH PROCESS
Announcement Reference SG210118OTHRUB0D
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Poh Fong
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below-Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see file attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 147,030 bytes)


Disclaimer

Hyflux Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 10:07:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about HYFLUX LTD
05:08aOTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Update On The Judicial Management And The Invest..
PU
01/04OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Notice From Judicial Managers The Holders Of Pre..
PU
2020HYFLUX : Grant Of Waivers From And/Or Extensions of Time To Comply With Rules 70..
PU
2020HYFLUX : Notice From Judicial Managers The Holders Of Pref Shares, Perps And MTN
PU
2020OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Notice From Judicial Managers To Mtn Holders
PU
2020OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Notice From Judicial Managers To The Holders Of ..
PU
2020OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Notice From Judicial Managers To The Holders Of ..
PU
2020HYFLUX : Singapore court orders embattled Hyflux into judicial management
RE
2020OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Update On Reorganisation Process - Strategic Gro..
PU
2020OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Term Sheet For A Negotiated Transaction From Str..
PU
More news
Chart HYFLUX LTD
Duration : Period :
Hyflux Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ooi Lin Lum Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kiang Kok Teo Independent Non-Executive Director
Joo Hai Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Chee Cheong Gay Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Murugasu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYFLUX LTD0.00%33
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.4.07%28 953
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-5.59%11 113
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED5.77%4 265
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.0.20%3 800
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.-1.88%2 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ