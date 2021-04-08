Hygeia Healthcare : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION OF STRUCTURED DEPOSIT PRODUCTS 04/08/2021 | 10:30am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. Hygeia Healthcare Holdings Co., Limited 海 吉 亞 醫 療 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6078) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION OF STRUCTURED DEPOSIT PRODUCTS SUBSCRIPTION OF STRUCTURED DEPOSIT PRODUCTS Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated March 29, 2021 in respect of, inter alia, the Company's subscriptions for the CGB Original Structured Deposit Products, the aggregated outstanding principal amount of which was RMB800.0 million as of the date of that announcement. The Board hereby announces that on April 8, 2021, Gamma Star Tech (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) further subscribed for the CGB New Structured Deposit Products in a total principal amount of RMB450.0 million after redeeming the same amount due to its expiration. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As the CGB Structured Deposit Products were subscribed with the same bank and are of similar nature, they would be aggregated as if there was one transaction with CGB for the purpose of calculating the relevant percentage ratios pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio, on an aggregated basis, in respect of the CGB Structured Deposit Products exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Subscriptions constitute discloseable transactions of the Company for the purpose of the Listing Rules and are subject to the notification and announcement requirements but exempt from the Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. SUBSCRIPTION OF CGB NEW STRUCTURED DEPOSIT PRODUCTS Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated March 29, 2021 in respect of, inter alia, the Company's subscriptions of the CGB Original Structured Deposit Products, the aggregated outstanding principal amount of which was RMB800.0 million as of the date of that announcement. - 1 - The Board hereby announces that on April 8, 2021, Gamma Star Tech (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) further subscribed for the CGB New Structured Deposit Products in a total principal the amount of RMB450.0 million after redeeming the same amount due to its expiration. Major Terms of the CGB New Structured Deposit Products "Xin Jia Xin No.16" W Series RMB Structured Deposit Name of product (Linked to USD/JPY Range Cumulative Structure) "Xin Jia Xin No.16" G Series RMB Structured Deposit (Linked to EUR/USD Range Cumulative Structure) Type of product and risk rating Principal guaranteed with floating return, principal guaranteed Principal amount of subscription RMB200,000,000 Term of product Fixed term of 34 days Investment scope This product is linked structural deposit. The linked indicator is USD/ JPY exchange rate. Principal guaranteed with floating return, principal guaranteed RMB250,000,000 Fixed term of 97 days This product is linked structural deposit. The linked indicator is EUR/ USD exchange rate. Expected return rate 1.5%-3.3% 1.5%-3.4% The currency of investment and return of the structured deposit products are RMB. As of the date of this announcement, the aggregated outstanding principal amount of the Group's structured deposit products with CGB was RMB800.0 million. BASIS OF DETERMINATION FOR THE CONSIDERATION The Directors confirmed that the considerations of the Subscriptions were determined on the basis of the commercial terms negotiated at arm's length between the Group and CGB, having considered the available surplus cash of the Company for treasury management purpose. - 2 - REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF PURCHASING THE STRUCTURED DEPOSIT PRODUCTS Each of the CGB New Structured Deposit Products is characterized by its nature of convenient trading with satisfactory liquidity, and the Subscriptions were used by the Company for treasury management purpose in order to maximize its return on the surplus cash received from its business operations and the listing proceeds as set forth in the prospectus of the Company dated June 16, 2020. Part of the CGB Original Structured Deposit Products have expired and the Group expects that the CGB New Structured Deposit Products will earn a better yield than current deposits generally offered by commercial banks in the PRC while at the same time offer flexibility to the Group in terms of treasury management. As such, the Directors (including independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the terms of each of the CGB New Structured Products are fair and reasonable, and are on normal commercial terms and each Subscription is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. PARTIES INFORMATION Information on the Group As an oncology-focused healthcare group, the Group endeavors to make healthcare services more accessible and affordable (讓醫療更溫暖), addressing unmet demand of oncology patients in China. As of December 31, 2020, the Group operated or managed a network of 10 oncology-focused hospitals through its direct equity ownership or management rights, spanning across seven cities in six provinces in China. In addition, as of December 31, 2020, the Group provided services to 17 hospital partners (including the three private not-for-profit hospitals managed by the Group) in connection with their radiotherapy centers, which were located in nine provinces in China. Information on CGB CGB is a joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability. CGB and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the commercial banking business which provides services such as accepting deposits, making loans and offering basic investment products. As of the date of this announcement and to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, CGB and its respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules). LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As the CGB Structured Deposit Products were subscribed with the same bank and are of similar nature, they would be aggregated as if there was one transaction with CGB for the purpose of calculating the relevant percentage ratios pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio, on an aggregated basis, in respect of the CGB Structured Deposit Products exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Subscriptions constitute discloseable transactions of the Company for the purpose of the Listing Rules and are subject to the notification and announcement requirements but exempt from the Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. - 3 - DEFINITIONS In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following words and expressions shall have the meaning ascribed to them below: "Board" the board of Directors "CGB" China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd. (廣發銀行股份有限公 司), a joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability "CGB New Structured the structured deposit products offered by CGB and Deposit Products" subscribed by the Group on April 8, 2021, the details of which are set out in this announcement "CGB Original Structured the structured deposit products offered by CGB and Deposit Products" subscribed by the Group, the details of which are set out in the announcement of the Company dated March 29, 2021 "CGB Structured Deposit the CGB Original Structured Deposit Products and the Products" CGB New Structured Deposit Products "China" or the "PRC" the People's Republic of China, but for the purpose of this announcement and for geographical reference only, references herein to "China" and the "PRC" do not apply to Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan "Company" Hygeia Healthcare Holdings Co., Limited (海吉亞醫 療控股有限公司), an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands on September 12, 2018, the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange "Director(s)" director(s) of the Company "EUR" Euro, the lawful currency of the member states of the European Union "Gamma Star Tech" Shanghai Gamma Star Technology Development Co., Ltd. (上海伽瑪星科技發展有限公司), a limited liability company established in the PRC on May 20, 2004 and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company - 4 - "Group" the Company together with its subsidiaries "JPY" Japanese yen, the lawful currency of Japan "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, as amended or supplemented from time to time "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company with nominal value of US$0.00001 each "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the Share(s) "Stock Exchange" the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Subscription(s)" subscription(s) of the CGB New Structured Deposit Products by the Group "USD" the United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of America "%" per cent By order of the Board Hygeia Healthcare Holdings Co., Limited Mr. Fang Min Chairman Hong Kong, April 8, 2021 As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Fang Min as chairman and non-executive Director, Mr. Zhu Yiwen as vice chairman and non-executive Director, Ms. Cheng Huanhuan, Mr. Ren Ai, Mr. Zhang Wenshan and Ms. Jiang Hui as executive Directors, and Mr. Liu Yanqun, Mr. Chen Penghui and Mr. Ye Changqing as independent non-executive Directors. - 5 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Hygeia Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 14:29:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about HYGEIA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS CO., LIMITED 10:30a HYGEIA HEALTHCARE : Discloseable transaction subscription of structured deposit.. PU 03/31 HYGEIA HEALTHCARE : Nomura Adjusts Hygeia Healthcare Holdings' Price Target to .. MT 03/29 HYGEIA HEALTHCARE : Resignation of non-executive director and appointment of no.. PU 02/09 HYGEIA HEALTHCARE : Nomura Adjusts Hygeia Healthcare Holdings' Price Target to .. MT 01/26 HYGEIA HEALTHCARE : Nomura Starts Hygeia Healthcare Holdings at Buy With HK$96... MT