Hygo Energy appoints Paul Hanrahan as CEO

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Golar LNG said on Monday Hygo
Energy Transition Ltd, a joint venture between Golar
and U.S. private equity firm Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners,
has appointed Paul Hanrahan as chief executive officer after
Eduardo Antonello stepped down, following a Brazil corruption
investigation involving him.
The company also said Hygo and Norsk Hydro have
mutually agreed to terminate the existing memorandum of
understanding between the parties dated July 22, 2020 to supply
LNG to the Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)