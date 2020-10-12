Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hygo Energy Transition Ltd.    HYGO   BMG4678N1056

HYGO ENERGY TRANSITION LTD.

(HYGO)
No quotes available
-- USD   0.00%
09:54aHygo Energy appoints Paul Hanrahan as CEO
RE
09/25Hygo trading halted as CEO named in Brazil corruption probe
RE
SummaryQuotesNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hygo Energy appoints Paul Hanrahan as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 09:54am EDT

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Golar LNG said on Monday Hygo Energy Transition Ltd, a joint venture between Golar and U.S. private equity firm Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, has appointed Paul Hanrahan as chief executive officer after Eduardo Antonello stepped down, following a Brazil corruption investigation involving him.

The company also said Hygo and Norsk Hydro have mutually agreed to terminate the existing memorandum of understanding between the parties dated July 22, 2020 to supply LNG to the Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.03% 6.5329 Delayed Quote.45.18%
GOLAR LNG LIMITED -8.38% 7.06 Delayed Quote.-46.27%
HYGO ENERGY TRANSITION LTD. 0.00%Delayed Quote.0.00%
NORSK HYDRO ASA -0.12% 25.95 Delayed Quote.-20.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HYGO ENERGY TRANSITION LTD.
09:54aHygo Energy appoints Paul Hanrahan as CEO
RE
09/25Hygo trading halted as CEO named in Brazil corruption probe
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45,2 M - -
Net income 2019 -1,38 M - -
Net Debt 2019 415 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 400 M 2 400 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HYGO ENERGY TRANSITION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYGO ENERGY TRANSITION LTD.0.00%2 400
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-22.73%25 682
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.00%12 101
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-20.21%10 197
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.196.23%7 831
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-26.16%5 676
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group