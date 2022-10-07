Advanced search
    HIH   CA44909A1075

HYLANDS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.

(HIH)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:16 2022-09-28 pm EDT
0.0200 CAD   -.--%
05:01pHylands International Announces Voluntary Delisting of Shares
AQ
08/29Hylands International Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/31Hylands International Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Hylands International Announces Voluntary Delisting of Shares

10/07/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hylands International Holdings Inc. (TSXV: HIH; “Hylands” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has requested the delisting of its common shares, ticker symbol: HIH, from the TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting is expected to be effective at the close of trading on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The delisting is being sought by the Company in an effort to reduce operating expenses and provide greater flexibility in pursuing transactions that will be required to recapitalize the Company. The delisting was approved by disinterested shareholders at the Company’s annual and special meeting held on October 6, 2022. Following the delisting, the Company’s common shares will not trade on any stock exchange or quotation system.

For additional information please contact:

Robert Suttie
President & CEO
Tel: 416-848-6865
E-mail : rsuttie@marrellisupport.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,52 M -0,38 M -0,38 M
Net Debt 2021 0,10 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,01 M 2,20 M 2,20 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart HYLANDS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert D. B. Suttie President, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Victor Johan Hugo Chief Financial Officer
Yung Gang Wu Independent Director
Jing Peng Independent Director
Rana Vig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYLANDS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.-33.33%2
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-25.52%47 749
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.04%22 104
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-24.96%10 440
HAL TRUST-20.41%9 891
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-19.17%9 043