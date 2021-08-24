HYLIION : ANNOUNCES FORMER SECRETARY ELAINE CHAO TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS (Form 8-K)

HYLIION ANNOUNCES FORMER SECRETARY ELAINE CHAO TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation and Secretary of Labor brings extensive knowledge in transportation innovation and infrastructure



AUSTIN, Texas (August 24, 2021) --Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) ('Hyliion'), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that the Honorable Elaine Chao will join its board of directors.

A highly experienced leader of large public, private and non-profit organizations, Elaine Chao brings an invaluable perspective on global competitiveness, workforce development, trends in governmental policies, and corporate governance. While Secretary of Transportation, she advanced an agenda of American innovation in building the transportation system of the future. During her time at the Department of Labor, Elaine Chao focused on increasing the competitiveness of America's workforce in the global economy.

'Elaine Chao has had an incredibly distinguished career promoting innovation and American excellence, and we are fortunate to have her join our board,' said Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion. 'She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from both a transportation and competitiveness viewpoint that will support Hyliion as we continue to move along our path to commercialization and work toward our vision of a global net-carbon-negative commercial trucking industry,' Healy added.





Outside of her roles in the public sector, Elaine Chao has also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of United Way of America, head of the Peace Corps, and was a banker with Citicorp and Bank of America. She is an experienced board member, having served on a number of Fortune 500 public boards, and now serves on the board of Kroger Company.













Elaine Chao earned her Masters of Business Administration at Harvard Business School after graduating with an economics degree from Mt. Holyoke College. Recognized for her outstanding achievements, she is the recipient of 37 honorary Doctorate degrees.





