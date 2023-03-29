Advanced search
    HYLN   US4491091074

HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP.

(HYLN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-28 pm EDT
1.910 USD   -8.17%
Hyliion Achieves ISO 14001 Certification for Environmental Management System

03/29/2023 | 08:32am EDT
Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that the company has achieved ISO 14001:2015 certification for its Environmental Management System at its Cedar Park, TX facility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005349/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The international ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management standard provides an environmental management system framework for companies to help identify, measure, and control their environmental impacts, such as resource consumption and waste production.

“Hyliion’s mission of reducing the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of the transportation industry doesn’t only pertain to our customers. Earning ISO 14001 certification demonstrates our commitment to advancing sustainable company practices,’’ said Dennis Gallagher, Chief Operating Officer of Hyliion. “By developing and implementing an environmental management system that is ISO 14001:2015 certified, we are able to actively measure and closely manage the overall environmental impact of our business decisions, placing a greater focus on Hyliion’s own environmental footprint,” Gallagher added.

About Hyliion
Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

Forward Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding Hyliion and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Hyliion expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Hyliion cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Hyliion. These risks include, but are not limited to, Hyliion’s ability to disrupt the powertrain market, Hyliion’s focus in 2022 and beyond, the effects of Hyliion’s dynamic and proprietary solutions on its commercial truck customers, accelerated commercialization of the Hypertruck ERX™, the ability to meet 2022 and future product milestones, the impact of COVID-19 on long-term objectives, the ability to reduce carbon intensity and greenhouse gas emissions, the expected performance and integration of the KARNO generator and system, and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in “Risk Factors” section of Hyliion’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 28, 2023 for the year ended December 31, 2022. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could different materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact Hyliion’s operations and projections can be found in its filings with the SEC. Hyliion’s SEC Filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in such filings.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11,0 M - -
Net income 2023 -144 M - -
Net cash 2023 176 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,39x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 344 M 344 M -
EV / Sales 2023 15,2x
EV / Sales 2024 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Hyliion Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,91 $
Average target price 3,44 $
Spread / Average Target 80,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Healy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jon T. Panzer Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey A. Craig Chairman
Patrick Sexton Chief Technology Officer
Dennis M. Gallagher Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP.-18.38%344
CUMMINS INC.-6.34%32 478
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED16.96%5 439
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG19.08%2 803
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.3.71%2 637
MIANYANG FULIN PRECISION CO.,LTD.-3.47%2 444
