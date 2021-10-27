Log in
    HYLN   US4491091074

HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP.

(HYLN)
Hyliion® Announces Participation in Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

10/27/2021 | 08:11am EDT
Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following institutional investor conferences during the fourth quarter 2021:

  • Gabelli 45th Annual Auto Symposium on Monday, November 1
  • NYSE Investor Access Day on Tuesday, November 16
  • Barclays Global Automotive Mobility and Technology Conference on Thursday, November 18
  • Capital One Securities 16th Annual Energy Conference on Monday, December 6

A registration link for the live webcast and replay of Hyliion’s Barclays Conference presentation and fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hyliion’s website at investors.hyliion.com. The other events will not be webcast.

About Hyliion Holdings Corp and Hyliion Inc.

Hyliion’s (NYSE: HYLN) mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,18 M - -
Net income 2021 -134 M - -
Net cash 2021 284 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 315 M 1 315 M -
EV / Sales 2021 872x
EV / Sales 2022 28,6x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 61,1%
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Healy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward E. Olkkola Chairman
Patrick Sexton Chief Technology Officer
Dennis M. Gallagher Chief Operating Officer
Jose Miguel Oxholm Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP.-53.88%1 315
ABB LTD22.70%65 639
KONE OYJ-11.07%35 543
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION18.83%34 258
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-0.50%27 897
TBEA CO., LTD.147.68%14 912