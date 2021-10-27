Hyliion® Announces Participation in Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following institutional investor conferences during the fourth quarter 2021:

Gabelli 45th Annual Auto Symposium on Monday, November 1

NYSE Investor Access Day on Tuesday, November 16

Barclays Global Automotive Mobility and Technology Conference on Thursday, November 18

Capital One Securities 16th Annual Energy Conference on Monday, December 6

A registration link for the live webcast and replay of Hyliion’s Barclays Conference presentation and fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hyliion’s website at investors.hyliion.com. The other events will not be webcast.

About Hyliion Holdings Corp and Hyliion Inc.

Hyliion’s (NYSE: HYLN) mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

