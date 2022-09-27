Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hyliion Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYLN   US4491091074

HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP.

(HYLN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-26 pm EDT
2.930 USD   -1.01%
09/13Hyliion Holdings to Host Special Investor Event Today
BU
09/12Hyliion Holdings Names Jon Panzer Finance Chief
MT
09/12Hyliion Names Jon Panzer as Chief Financial Officer
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hyliion Holdings Closes Acquisition of GE's Revolutionary Hydrogen and Fuel Agnostic Generator Technology

09/27/2022 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced the September 26th closing of its previously announced deal to acquire a new hydrogen and fuel agnostic capable generator, KARNO™, from GE Additive, part of GE (NYSE: GE) and a world leader in metal additive technologies and manufacturing. Under the terms of the deal, GE received $15 million in cash and approximately $22 million in Hyliion stock.

The KARNO generator will be deployed in Hyliion’s Hypertruck powertrain platform to offer a next-generation, fuel-agnostic semi-truck solution. Hyliion will integrate the Cincinnati-based engineering team that created the KARNO system into the Company’s operations.

About Hyliion

Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding Hyliion and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Hyliion expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Hyliion cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Hyliion. These risks include, but are not limited to, Hyliion’s ability to disrupt the powertrain market, Hyliion’s focus in 2022 and beyond, the effects of Hyliion’s dynamic and proprietary solutions on its commercial truck customers, accelerated commercialization of the Hypertruck ERX™, the ability to meet 2022 and future product milestones, the impact of COVID-19 on long-term objectives, the ability to reduce carbon intensity and greenhouse gas emissions, the expected performance and integration of the KARNO generator and system, and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in “Risk Factors” section of Hyliion’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 24, 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2021. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could different materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact Hyliion’s operations and projections can be found in its filings with the SEC. Hyliion’s SEC Filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in such filings.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP.
09/13Hyliion Holdings to Host Special Investor Event Today
BU
09/12Hyliion Holdings Names Jon Panzer Finance Chief
MT
09/12Hyliion Names Jon Panzer as Chief Financial Officer
BU
09/12Hyliion Holdings Corp. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
09/12Hyliion Holdings Corp. Announces CFO Changes
CI
09/01Hyliion Holdings to Host Virtual Ride and Drive Event on September 13, 2022
BU
08/25Transcript : Hyliion Holdings Corp., GE Additive - M&A Call
CI
08/25Hyliion Holdings to Buy KARNO Generator Technology From GE For $37 Million
MT
08/25Hyliion Holdings Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of ..
AQ
08/25Hyliion Acquires Revolutionary Hydrogen and Fuel Agnostic Generator Technology From GE
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,17 M - -
Net income 2022 -142 M - -
Net cash 2022 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 510 M 510 M -
EV / Sales 2022 157x
EV / Sales 2023 35,5x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Hyliion Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,93 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Healy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jon T. Panzer Chief Financial Officer
Edward E. Olkkola Chairman
Patrick Sexton Chief Technology Officer
Dennis M. Gallagher Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP.-52.74%510
CUMMINS INC.-7.09%28 576
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED26.18%4 041
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-19.19%2 360
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG13.29%1 889
ZHUHAI ENPOWER ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-7.49%1 154