Official HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP. press release

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN), a developer of sustainable electricity production technology, is pleased to announce its upcoming Tech Fireside Chat scheduled for Tuesday, December 12th.

The Tech Fireside Chat between Hyliion Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Healy, and Chief Technology Officer, Josh Mook, will offer attendees an exclusive opportunity to gain insights into the groundbreaking KARNOTM technology. The session will provide a comprehensive overview of its unique features, benefits, and the additive manufacturing process used to produce critical parts of the generator.

Participants will also have behind-the-scenes access to real-life testing of the KARNO technology’s flameless oxidation process being run on multiple fuels. Furthermore, the event will include a side-by-side performance comparison of the KARNO generator and a conventional diesel engine, offering participants a tangible experience of the distinctions in the systems' operations.

KARNO Generator Tech Fireside Chat Details:

Date: Tuesday, December 12th, 2023

Presentation start time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT (expected duration of one hour)

Registration link: https://hyliion-inc-karno-fireside-chat-2023.open-exchange.net/

Questions & Answers: The presentation will conclude with a live Q&A section where attendees can submit their questions to the presenters.

An archived recording of the event will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Hyliion’s website after the event concludes.

About Hyliion

Hyliion is committed to creating innovative solutions that enable clean, flexible and affordable electricity production. The Company’s primary focus is to provide distributed power generators that can operate on various fuel sources to future-proof against an ever-changing energy economy. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and with research and development in Cincinnati, OH, Hyliion is addressing the commercial space first with a locally-deployable generator that can offer prime power, peak shaving, and renewables matching. Beyond stationary power, Hyliion will address mobile applications such as vehicles and marine. The KARNO generator is a fuel-agnostic solution, enabled by additive manufacturing, that leverages a linear heat generator architecture. The Company aims to offer innovative, yet practical solutions that contribute positively to the environment in the energy economy. For further information, please visit www.hyliion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

