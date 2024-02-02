Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN), a developer of sustainable electricity-producing technology, today announced it will host a conference call and accompanying webcast at 11:00 a m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, to discuss its financial results, the Company's business, and outlook. Hyliion plans to report its 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Hyliion’s Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT

Conference Call Online Registration:

https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I85568851

Access the Webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/695080565

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Hyliion website.

About Hyliion

Hyliion is committed to creating innovative solutions that enable clean, flexible and affordable electricity production. The Company’s primary focus is to provide distributed power generators that can operate on various fuel sources to future-proof against an ever-changing energy economy. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and with research and development in Cincinnati, OH, Hyliion is addressing the commercial space first with a locally-deployable generator that can offer prime power, peak shaving, and renewables matching. Beyond stationary power, Hyliion will address mobile applications such as vehicles and marine. The KARNO generator is a fuel-agnostic solution, enabled by additive manufacturing, that leverages a linear heat generator architecture. The Company aims to offer innovative, yet practical solutions that contribute positively to the environment in the energy economy. For further information, please visit www.hyliion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240202529975/en/