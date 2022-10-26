Hyliion Holdings Schedules Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for November 9, 2022

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion,”) a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced it will host a conference call and accompanying webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 to discuss its financial results, the Company's business, and outlook. Hyliion plans to report its third-quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Hyliion’s Third-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT

Conference Call Online Registration:

https://conferencingportals.com/event/vjUOPPlo

Access the Webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/357822431

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Hyliion website.

About Hyliion

Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

