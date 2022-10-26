Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hyliion Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYLN   US4491091074

HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP.

(HYLN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
2.630 USD   +0.38%
10/12Return-It Announces the Expansion of its CNG-Electric Hybrid Compaction Truck Fleet
AQ
10/03UBS Adjusts Hyliion Holdings Price Target to $3.50 From $4, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
09/28Libertine Replaces General Electric With Hyliion on Master Consultancy Services Agreement
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hyliion Holdings Schedules Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for November 9, 2022

10/26/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion,”) a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced it will host a conference call and accompanying webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 to discuss its financial results, the Company's business, and outlook. Hyliion plans to report its third-quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Hyliion’s Third-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT

Conference Call Online Registration:
https://conferencingportals.com/event/vjUOPPlo

Access the Webcast:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/357822431

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Hyliion website.

About Hyliion
Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP.
10/12Return-It Announces the Expansion of its CNG-Electric Hybrid Compaction Truck Fleet
AQ
10/03UBS Adjusts Hyliion Holdings Price Target to $3.50 From $4, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
09/28Libertine Replaces General Electric With Hyliion on Master Consultancy Services Agreeme..
MT
09/27Hyliion Holdings Corp. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/27Hyliion Holdings Closes Acquisition of GE's Revolutionary Hydrogen and Fuel Agnostic Ge..
BU
09/26Hyliion Holdings Corp. acquired A New Hydrogen and Fuel Agnostic Capable Generator from..
CI
09/13Hyliion Holdings to Host Special Investor Event Today
BU
09/12Hyliion Holdings Names Jon Panzer Finance Chief
MT
09/12Hyliion Names Jon Panzer as Chief Financial Officer
BU
09/12Hyliion Holdings Corp. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,92 M - -
Net income 2022 -143 M - -
Net cash 2022 224 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 456 M 456 M -
EV / Sales 2022 121x
EV / Sales 2023 45,9x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Hyliion Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,62 $
Average target price 3,83 $
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Healy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jon T. Panzer Chief Financial Officer
Edward E. Olkkola Chairman
Patrick Sexton Chief Technology Officer
Dennis M. Gallagher Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP.-57.74%456
CUMMINS INC.7.07%33 088
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED30.01%4 119
MIANYANG FULIN PRECISION CO.,LTD.-23.83%2 469
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-15.87%2 403
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-34.46%2 327