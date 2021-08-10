Hyliion : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today reported its second quarter 2021 financial results.

Key Business Highlights

Hired Dennis M. Gallagher as Chief Operating Officer, an experienced industry executive, with a proven track record in the heavy-duty commercial vehicle space

Announced a 300-unit Hypertruck ERX product reservation agreement from Detmar Logistics, an industry-leading oilfield logistics company

Continued to execute on the Multi-Phase Product Development Program used to reach commercialization of the Hypertruck ERX powertrain

Announced a longer-range all-electric configuration mode that will meet California’s Advanced Clean Truck Rule and qualify for ZEV sales credits

Improved Hybrid product on track to launch in the latter part of 2021

Strong balance sheet with sufficient liquidity available to fund current commercialization plans for Hybrid and Hypertruck ERX



Executive Commentary

Thomas Healy, Hyliion’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, “After a strong start to the year, our team continues to execute effectively against the timelines for both Hybrid and Hypertruck ERX products. With the unveiling of our improved Hybrid powertrain and the debut of our Hypertruck ERX demo units both scheduled for the third quarter of 2021, we are at an exciting inflection point in Hyliion’s history.”

“As we make progress on the commercialization of our Hypertruck ERX, I am very pleased to announce the recent appointment of Dennis M. Gallagher as our Chief Operating Officer who will be responsible for all commercialization efforts within Hyliion. Dennis recently served as President of Jacobs Vehicle Systems, an industry-leading supplier to the heavy-duty commercial vehicle market. He brings over 20 years of tenure at Danaher, where he led various global business units and has a proven track record of commercial and operational excellence.”

“Beginning later this year, we plan to take Hypertruck ERX demonstration units on the road to showcase them with our Hypertruck Innovation Council members and other interested fleets. As fleets experience the benefits of our Hypertruck ERX firsthand, like improved driver experience, improved performance versus diesel, and the means to reduce operating costs while offering the ability to reduce carbon emissions more than any other alternative fuel option available now or in the works, we expect customer interest and excitement to continue to grow.”

Hypertruck ERX Commercialization Progress and Product Reservations

Hyliion remains on track with its Hypertruck ERX commercialization timeline, which involves showcasing demo trucks to fleets late in 2021, followed by evaluation and testing throughout 2022. The Hypertruck ERX is projected to be commercially available in late 2022 and followed by volume ramp up.

Hyliion recently announced a reservation for 300 Hypertruck ERX units from Detmar Logistics, a leading oilfield logistics company. An early adopter of electrification solutions in the industry, Detmar placed an initial order of 10 Hyliion Hybrid Electric units earlier this spring. The successful program and deployment met with positive feedback from Detmar’s operations team, drivers, and customers, and generated further interest in the Hypertruck ERX solution and a longer-term commercial relationship with Hyliion. The purchase and sale of the 300 Hypertruck ERX units is subject to the execution of a final agreement between Hyliion and Detmar.

Hypertruck ERX Long-Range Configuration Qualifies for CA’s ACT Rule

In late July, Hyliion announced a long-range variant of the Hypertruck ERX that will offer 75 miles of all-electric range. This new configuration will enable the production vehicle to qualify for zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sales credits by meeting California’s Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) Rule. The ACT Rule, approved by the California Air Resources Board in June 2020, requires Class 8 truck tractor manufacturers to sell ZEVs in California. Truck manufacturers will be able to achieve up to a 75% ZEV sales credit by selling a Class 8 truck with the Hypertruck ERX electric powertrain. Taking a modular approach to the platform to meet OEM demand, address fleet needs and satisfy government mandates, the production Hypertruck ERX will be available in multiple configurations, including a reduced electric range model that will follow the release of the long-range version. Both configurations will offer over 1,000 miles of total range when using the onboard generator to recharge the battery pack.

Commercial Hybrid Launch

Hyliion is currently finalizing its improved Hybrid electric powertrain and is on track to launch during the latter part of 2021. This improved hybrid electric powertrain includes several enhancements to make the product more attractive to potential customers while also simplifying the installation process. After the launch of the improved Hybrid product, the company will begin to recognize revenue on the units.

Financial Highlights and Operating Expense Guidance

Hyliion ended the second quarter 2021 with $317.7 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. Including short-term investments of $140.0 million and long-term investments of $159.7 million, Hyliion had over $617 million available to fund its current commercialization plans for its Hybrid and Hypertruck ERX powertrains.

While Hyliion expects to begin generating revenue from its improved Hybrid product after launch later this year, it does not expect the revenue generated in 2021 to be material.

Hyliion expects full year 2021 operating expenses to range between $130 million and $140 million, a reduction compared to previously disclosed guidance of approximately $140 million. This consists of SG&A and R&D expenses.

Second quarter 2021 financial results for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (f/k/a Tortoise Acquisition Corp.) on a consolidated basis will also be filed with the SEC on Form 10-Q.

About Hyliion

Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses: Research and development $ (13,389) $ (2,554) (22,721) (5,225) Selling, general and administrative (10,052) (874) $ (17,451) $ (1,565) Loss from operations (23,441) (3,428) (40,172) (6,790) Other income (expense): Interest expense — (1,663) — (3,228) Interest income 197 — 366 — Change in fair value of convertible notes payable derivative liabilities — 1,090 — 455 Total other income (expense) 197 (573) 366 (2,773) Net loss $ (23,244) $ (4,001) $ (39,806) $ (9,563) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 172,260,525 86,777,844 171,260,671 86,770,153 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.13) $ (0.05) $ (0.23) $ (0.11)

HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 317,712 $ 389,705 Accounts receivable 92 92 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,777 20,690 Short-term investments 139,984 201,881 Total current assets 461,565 612,368 Property and equipment, net 2,039 1,171 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,676 5,055 Intangible assets, net 283 332 Other assets 250 193 Long-term investments 159,683 35,970 Total assets $ 632,496 $ 655,089 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,098 $ 1,890 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 722 734 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,131 6,313 Total current liabilities 14,951 8,937 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,971 5,076 Debt, net of current portion — 908 Total liabilities 23,922 14,921 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 172,798,338 and 169,316,421 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 20 19 Additional paid-in capital 373,209 364,998 Retained earnings 235,345 275,151 Total stockholders’ equity 608,574 640,168 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 632,496 $ 655,089

HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollar amounts in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (39,806) $ (9,563) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 414 482 Amortization of investment premiums and discounts 847 — Noncash lease expense 518 540 Paid-in-kind interest on convertible notes payable — 690 Amortization of debt discount — 2,523 Share-based compensation 3,427 91 Change in fair value of convertible notes payable derivative liabilities — (455) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable — 83 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,939 66 Accounts payable 5,940 (332) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (182) (122) Operating lease liabilities (256) (558) Net cash used in operating activities (24,159) (6,555) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (965) (80) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 10 Payments for security deposit (57) — Purchase of investments (239,021) — Proceeds from sale of investments 176,358 — Net cash used in investing activities (63,685) (70) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock warrants, net of issuance costs 16,257 — (Payments for)/proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program loan (908) 908 Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 502 25 Proceeds from convertible notes payable issuance and derivative liabilities — 3,200 Payments for deferred transaction costs — (339) Repayments on finance lease obligations — (153) Net cash provided by financing activities 15,851 3,641 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (71,993) (2,984) Cash and cash equivalents- beginning of the period 389,705 6,285 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period $ 317,712 $ 3,301

