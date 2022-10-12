Advanced search
    HYL   BE0974363955

HYLORIS PHARMACEUTICALS SA

(HYL)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  09:53 2022-10-12 am EDT
12.40 EUR   +0.49%
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals Announces Move to LégiaPark Complex Aligned with its Sustainable Growth Strategy and Support of Social Well-Being for its Employees
GL
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals Announces Move to LégiaPark Complex Aligned with its Sustainable Growth Strategy and Support of Social Well-Being for its Employees
AQ
Pleco Therapeutics B.V. announced that it has received €4.6 million in funding from Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA, Oost NL BV
CI
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals Announces Move to LégiaPark Complex Aligned with its Sustainable Growth Strategy and Support of Social Well-Being for its Employees

10/12/2022 | 10:01am EDT
  • Relocation joins Hyloris with other businesses in the life sciences ecosystem that are at the cutting edge of health and well-being

Liège, Belgium – 12 October 2022 – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing medications, today announced it has moved its headquartered operations to LégiaPark, in the heart of the life sciences industry ecosystem of Liege, within the Wallonia region. LégiaPark is a new modern complex operating with environmental responsibility and hosts life science companies.

Stijn Van Rompay, Chief Executive Officer of Hyloris, commented, “At Hyloris, we take pride in our entrepreneurial culture and believe that the successful growth of the Company lies within the success of our employees.  Our new location is expected to benefit our employees’ well-being with better working conditions and a more entrepreneurial culture. The move supports Hyloris’ commitment to sustainable growth, which we are currently defining in our 2030 ES&G Roadmap.  As we expand our pipeline, we also plan to move into an additional 236 square meters of laboratory space to the complex next year. This should enable Hyloris to perform drug formulation and analytical activities, further streamline processes and more effectively capitalise on internal resources. Our move brings us close to CHC MontLegia patients and is aligned with our corporate ambition to become a leader in value-added medicines”

Hyloris took part in a press conference today, which unveiled its new location along with other participating companies.

About LégiaPark and Noshaq

LégiaPark is dedicated to hosting businesses that operate in life sciences and is located ten minutes from the city centre of Liège, in the heart of Wallonia’s biotech ecosystem. The treescaped complex, located opposite the MontLégia Hospital, offers 30.000 m² of space for offices, cleanrooms and other use.

Légiapark has been developed and is managed by the Noshaq group, the lead funding partner for the creation and development of SMEs in the region of Liège with a participation in 474 companies.

About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals

Hyloris is a specialty biopharma company focused on innovating, reinventing, and optimizing existing medications to address important healthcare needs and deliver relevant improvements for patients, healthcare professionals and payors. Hyloris has built a broad, patented portfolio of 14 reformulated and repurposed value-added medicines that have the potential to offer significant advantages over available alternatives. Outside of its core strategic focus, the Company also has four high barrier generic products in development. Two products are currently in initial phases of commercialization with partners: Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, and Maxigesic® IV, a non-opioid post-operative pain treatment. The Company’s development strategy primarily focuses on the FDA’s 505(b)2 regulatory pathway, which is specifically designed for pharmaceuticals for which safety and efficacy of the molecule have already been established. This pathway can reduce the clinical burden required to bring a product to market, and significantly shorten the development timelines and reduce costs and risks. Hyloris is based in Liège, Belgium. For more information, visit www.hyloris.com and follow-us on LinkedIn.

For more information contact:
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, Investors and Media
investorrelations@hyloris.com

Disclaimer and forward-looking statements

Hyloris means “high yield, lower risk”, which relates to the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for product approval on which the Issuer focuses, but in no way relates or applies to an investment in the Shares. Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements can be identified using forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

 

Attachment


