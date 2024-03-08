Liège, Belgium – 08 February 2024, 07:00 AM CET – Non-regulated information – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing medications, today announces that it will release its full year 2023 fiscal results on Thursday, 14 March 2024, at 07.00 AM CET.

Following the release, the company will host a live webcast to discuss 2023 results and the outlook for 2024. Participants will have a chance to interact with Stijn Van Rompay, CEO and Jean-Luc Vandebroek, CFO in a question-and-answer session. The details of the event are below:

Date: Thursday, 14 March

Time: 02.00pm CET

Registration: Hyloris Annual Results 2023 Webcast

About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA

Hyloris is a specialty biopharma company focused on innovating, reinventing, and optimizing existing medications to address important healthcare needs and deliver relevant improvements for patients, healthcare professionals and payors.

The Company’s development strategy primarily focuses on leveraging established regulatory pathways, such as the FDA’s 505(b)2 pathway in the U.S or equivalent regulatory frameworks in other regions which are specifically designed for pharmaceuticals for which safety and efficacy of the molecule have already been established. This approach can reduce the clinical burden required for market entry, and significantly shorten the development timelines, leading to reduced costs and risks.

Hyloris has built a broad, patented portfolio of 18 reformulated and repurposed value-added medicines that have the potential to offer significant advantages over existing alternatives. Two products are currently in early phases of commercialization in collaboration with commercial partners: Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, and Maxigesic® IV, a non-opioid post-operative pain treatment. In addition to its core strategic focus, the Company has 1 approved high barrier generic product launched in the U.S. and 2 high barrier generic products in development.

Hyloris is based in Liège, Belgium. For more information, visit www.hyloris.com and follow-us on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer and forward-looking statements

Hyloris means “high yield, lower risk”, which relates to the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for product approval on which the Issuer focuses, but in no way relates or applies to an investment in the Shares.

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements can be identified using forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

