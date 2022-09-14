Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hynion AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYN   NO0010920945

HYNION AS

(HYN)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-09-13 am EDT
2.430 NOK   -3.95%
02:10aHYNION : String Megaregion and the GREATER4H project receives EU fund
PU
02:01aString Megaregion receives 12,4 million Euros from the EU to build a cross-border network of 12 hydrogen refuelling stations for trucks and cars
AQ
08/26Hynion Chooses Supplier of Compressors for New Hydrogen Filling Stations in Sweden
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hynion : String Megaregion and the GREATER4H project receives EU fund

09/14/2022 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EU program Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) has granted funds for the hydrogen infrastructure project "GREATER4H". The main purpose of the project is to enable heavy-duty road transport to shift from diesel to hydrogen across the borders of Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway. The new hydrogen infrastructure will make it possible to leave diesel trucks from 2025 and will also allow for other hydrogen driven vehicles to refuel on the network.

Today, the STRING secretariat is happy to announce that the GREATER4H project has received funding. The three private partners, GP Joule, Everfuel and Hynion will build the hydrogen refuelling stations, which will be located between Hamburg and Oslo. In addition, Quantron, Ørsted and Renova have joined GREATER4H as associated partners to contribute with unique perspectives on the supply of green hydrogen, fuel cell technology, and end-user perspective as operators of hydrogen trucks. The project was developed under the STRING chair of Land Schleswig-Holstein, which will coordinate the GREATER4H project as lead partner.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology is a bright green hope for a seamless zero-emission revolution in road transport. A hydrogen vehicle refuels in 3-12 minutes, making it possible to transport goods and people without the logistical challenges of charging battery-operated alternatives. Moreover, hydrogen vehicles are silent, and their only by-product is water. By establishing the refuelling infrastructure, the GREATER4H project partners provides the opportunity to put an end to the era of fossil fuels and eliminate hazardous particle pollution and CO2 emission from the transport sector.

The project GREATER4H will accelerate the deployment of hydrogen vehicles in the entire megaregion and make Northern Europe a global frontrunner in the green transition of road transport.

Hynion will establish two hydrogen stations in Malmö and Gothenburg within the framework of the GREATER4H project. Hynion is also planning for a station in Oslo that will mark the end of the corridor from Hamburg up through Denmark and western Sweden to Norway.

STRING is a membership organisation connecting local and regional governments from Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, to collaborate on cross-border infrastructure development, facilitate the green transition in the transport sector and accelerate innovation and export of green industrial technology. Read more about them: https://stringmegaregion.org/

Disclaimer

Hynion AS published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 06:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HYNION AS
02:10aHYNION : String Megaregion and the GREATER4H project receives EU fund
PU
02:01aString Megaregion receives 12,4 million Euros from the EU to build a cross-border netwo..
AQ
08/26Hynion Chooses Supplier of Compressors for New Hydrogen Filling Stations in Sweden
MT
08/26Hynion in partnership with PDC Machines
AQ
07/15Hynion to Construct Two Hydrogen Stations in Sweden
MT
07/15Hynion will build the hydrogen stations for the future in Västerås and Jönköping
AQ
07/15Hynion will build the hydrogen stations for the future in Västerås and Jönkøping in Swe..
AQ
06/17Hynion responds to decision in the Revised National Budget on rapid development of a na..
AQ
03/23Certain Shares of Hynion AS are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-MAR-2022.
CI
03/15Minutes from General Assembly
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1,72 M - -
Net income 2021 -16,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 39,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 136 M 13,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 50,8x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart HYNION AS
Duration : Period :
Hynion AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYNION AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ulf Hafseld Chief Executive Officer
Lars Amnell Chairman
Pal Midtboen Chief Technology Officer
Slavica Djuric Manager-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYNION AS6.58%13
CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.-7.93%5 961
WALLBOX N.V.-46.27%1 417
EVGO, INC.-8.45%629
FASTNED B.V.-39.63%504
VOLTA INC.-70.57%365