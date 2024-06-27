27 Jun 2024 09:25 CEST
On 31 March 2024, Knox Energy Solutions AS published an announcement regarding
the signing of a share purchase agreement with Blue Concept Ltd. On 16 April
2024, the company announced that the transaction was approved by the
extraordinary general meeting and subsequently the company on 19 April 2024
announced that it had acquired 28,000 shares of Rapid Oil Ltd. As a result of
this transaction, the company has been required to submit a report on continued
listing of the company. Such report has not been submitted. Euronext Oslo Børs
has therefore concluded to initiate an assessment of whether the company is
suitable for being admitted to trading.
