On 31 March 2024, Knox Energy Solutions AS published an announcement regarding

the signing of a share purchase agreement with Blue Concept Ltd. On 16 April

2024, the company announced that the transaction was approved by the

extraordinary general meeting and subsequently the company on 19 April 2024

announced that it had acquired 28,000 shares of Rapid Oil Ltd. As a result of

this transaction, the company has been required to submit a report on continued

listing of the company. Such report has not been submitted. Euronext Oslo Børs

has therefore concluded to initiate an assessment of whether the company is

suitable for being admitted to trading.





