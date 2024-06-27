OSLO BØRS - TRADING SUSPENSION

27 Jun 2024 09:24 CEST

Issuer

KNOX ENERGY SOLUTIONS AS

A suspension of trading in Knox Energy Solutions AS has been imposed in
anticipation of an announcement from Euronext Oslo Børs.

Source

Provider

Oslo Børs Newspoint

Company Name

ISIN

NO0011204158

Symbol

KNOX

Market

Euronext Growth

