  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hyon AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYON   NO0011204158

HYON AS

(HYON)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:24 2023-04-24 am EDT
0.5900 NOK   -6.05%
12:38pUS sanctions target three in China for laundering North Korean cyber hauls
RE
04/12HYON AS - Notice to the Ordinary General Meeting in HYON
AQ
04/11HYON AS appoints Olle A. Narvesen as interim CFO.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

US sanctions target three in China for laundering North Korean cyber hauls

04/24/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday announced sanctions on three people it said were involved in laundering virtual currency stolen by North Korean hackers to help finance Pyongyang's weapons programs.

A U.S. Treasury statement said the three were a China-based virtual currency trader, another currency trader based in Hong Kong, and a representative of North Korea's Korea Kwangson Banking Corp, who recently relocated to Dandong, China.

China-based trader Wu Huihui facilitated the conversion of virtual currency stolen by North Korea's cybercriminal syndicate, the Lazarus Group, the statement said. The Hong Kong-based trader, Cheng Hung Man, worked with Wu to remit payments in exchange for virtual currency, it said.

Also targeted was Sim Hyon Sop for acting on behalf of the Kwangson Banking Corp, an entity previously designated for sanctions by the United States.

Wu processed multiple transactions that converted millions of dollars worth of virtual currency, the statement said.

The U.S. sanctions freeze any U.S. assets of the individuals and make those who do business with them liable to sanctions.

U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said North Korea "continues to exploit virtual currency and extensive illicit facilitation networks to access the international financial system and generate revenue."

Nelson said Washington was committed to holding accountable those who enable North Korea's "destabilizing activities, especially in light of the three intercontinental ballistic missiles Pyongyang has launched this year alone."

Years of U.S.-led sanctions have failed to halt North Korea's nuclear bomb and missile programs. The latest Treasury action was announced before a visit to the United States this week by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

A February report by U.S.-based blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis said North Korea-linked hackers such as those in the Lazarus Group stole an estimated $1.7 billion in cryptocurrency heists attacks last year.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Additional reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 0,41 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2022 -20,3 M -1,91 M -1,91 M
Net cash 2022 25,2 M 2,38 M 2,38 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34,9 M 3,29 M 3,29 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 138x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart HYON AS
Duration : Period :
Hyon AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYON AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYON AS-57.42%3
TENAGA NASIONAL-7.58%11 532
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.21.49%8 248
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-9.70%4 697
ENEVA S.A.-5.87%3 518
JOINTO ENERGY INVESTMENT CO., LTD. HEBEI11.24%1 518
