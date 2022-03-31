Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A298050   KR7298050006

HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION

(A298050)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hyosung Advanced Materials : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others

03/31/2022 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
1. Debtor Hyosung Quang Nam Co., Ltd.
- Relationship to company Affiliated company
2. Creditor Standard Chartered Bank(Singapore)
Limited
3. Amount of debt (borrowing) (KRW) 36,771,000,000
4. Details of debt guarantee Amount of debt guaranteed (KRW) 36,771,000,000
Equity capital (KRW) 381,110,809,280
Ratio to equity capital (%) 9.65
Classified as a large-sized corporation? Yes
Guarantee period Start date 2022-04-01
End date 2023-03-31
5. Total balance of debt guarantee (KRW) 1,026,896,392,000
6. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2022-03-29
- Attendance of outside directors Present (No.) -
Absent (No.) -
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) -
7. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The above debt guarantee is by the new limit loan agreement with Hyosung Quang Nam
Co., Ltd.

- The debt (borrowing) amount of 3 above is the amount converted by using the
standard exchange rate as of March 29 (1USD = KRW 1,225.70) for USD 30,000,000.

- The amount of debt guaranteed of 4 above is the amount converted by using the
standard exchange rate as of March 29 for USD 30,000,000, and the scope of debt
guarantee includes USD 30,000,000 along with the interest, overdue interest, fees
and all other expenses thereto. Furthermore, equity capital is based on the
consolidated audit report at the end of December 2020.

- The total balance of guarantee account (KRW) of 5 above is the guarantee limit,
which includes the unused balance, and is the amount converted by applying the
standard exchange rate as of March 29.

- The date of board resolution (decision date) of 6 above is the date of decision
of the Management Committee.

- The current fiscal year of the 'Condensed Financial Statement of Debtor' below
is based on 2020, the previous fiscal year on 2019, and two fiscal years prior on
2018 (however, the sales and net income are the performance results from June 1,
2018, which is the date of division, through December 31, 2018 based on the
consolidated audit report).

- The period of debt guarantee below for overseas entities has been omitted as the
entities each hold multiple debt guarantees (each period of guarantee is
different).
※ Related disclosure -
【Condensed Financial Statements of Debtor】(in KRW mn)
Category Total assets Total liabilities Total shareholders' equity Capital stock Sales Net income
Current fiscal year 187,816 153,912 33,904 33,741 15,983 -8,648
Previous fiscal year 136,498 102,673 33,825 33,741 2,035 -918
Two fiscal years prior 33,549 12 33,537 33,741 0 -6
[Balance of Debt Guarantee per Debtor]
Debtor Relationship Balance of debt guarantee (KRW) Period of debt guarantee Remarks
Hyosung Chemical Fiber (Jiaxing)
Co., Ltd. 		Affiliated company 61,285,000,000 - -
Hyosung
Steelcord
(Qingdao)
Co., Ltd. 		Affiliated company 123,531,454,000 - -
Hyosung Vietnam
Co., Ltd. 		Affiliated company 238,643,790,000 - -
Hyosung Quang
Nam Co., Ltd. 		Affiliated company 254,945,600,000 - -
GST Global GmbH Affiliated company 176,104,368,000 - -
GST Automotive
Safety(Changshu)
Co., Ltd. 		Affiliated company 44,370,340,000 - -
Global Safety
Textiles LLC 		Affiliated company 12,257,000,000 - -
GST Safety
Textiles RO
S.R.L. 		Affiliated company 87,324,480,000 - -
Hyosung
Luxembourg S.A. 		Affiliated company 28,434,360,000 - -
※ Relevant statutes Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act

Disclaimer

Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 08:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION
04:06aHYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
PU
03/21HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
PU
03/17HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
PU
03/08HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS : New Facility Investment, etc.
PU
03/08HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
PU
02/28HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS : Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
PU
2021HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
PU
2021HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
PU
2021HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
PU
2021Hyosung Steel Cord Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive KRW 11.681 billion in..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 840 B 3,18 B 3,18 B
Net income 2022 229 B 0,19 B 0,19 B
Net Debt 2022 1 205 B 1,00 B 1,00 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,28x
Yield 2022 1,58%
Capitalization 2 122 B 1 755 M 1 755 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 932
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 475 000,00 KRW
Average target price 782 500,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 64,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jung-Mo Hwang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seok-Ju Im Managing Direector & Head-Finance
Min-An Kim Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Dong-Gun Kim Independent Director
In-Goo Han Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-20.30%1 755
TRIDENT LIMITED-0.37%3 346
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-7.99%2 881
TEIJIN LIMITED-0.71%2 199
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION-14.97%1 564
COATS GROUP PLC10.98%1 525