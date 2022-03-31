Hyosung Advanced Materials : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others

- The above debt guarantee is by the new limit loan agreement with Hyosung Quang Nam

Co., Ltd.



- The debt (borrowing) amount of 3 above is the amount converted by using the

standard exchange rate as of March 29 (1USD = KRW 1,225.70) for USD 30,000,000.



- The amount of debt guaranteed of 4 above is the amount converted by using the

standard exchange rate as of March 29 for USD 30,000,000, and the scope of debt

guarantee includes USD 30,000,000 along with the interest, overdue interest, fees

and all other expenses thereto. Furthermore, equity capital is based on the

consolidated audit report at the end of December 2020.



- The total balance of guarantee account (KRW) of 5 above is the guarantee limit,

which includes the unused balance, and is the amount converted by applying the

standard exchange rate as of March 29.



- The date of board resolution (decision date) of 6 above is the date of decision

of the Management Committee.



- The current fiscal year of the 'Condensed Financial Statement of Debtor' below

is based on 2020, the previous fiscal year on 2019, and two fiscal years prior on

2018 (however, the sales and net income are the performance results from June 1,

2018, which is the date of division, through December 31, 2018 based on the

consolidated audit report).



- The period of debt guarantee below for overseas entities has been omitted as the

entities each hold multiple debt guarantees (each period of guarantee is

different).