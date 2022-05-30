Hyosung Advanced Materials : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
1. Debtor
Hyosung Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Relationship to company
Affiliated company
2. Creditor
Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) Limited
3. Amount of debt (borrowing) (KRW)
28,446,750,000
4. Details of debt guarantee
Amount of debt guaranteed (KRW)
28,446,750,000
Equity capital (KRW)
721,588,715,846
Ratio to equity capital (%)
3.94
Classified as a large-sized corporation?
Yes
Guarantee period
Start date
2022-06-01
End date
2023-05-31
5. Total balance of debt guarantee (KRW)
1,039,829,827,400
6. Date of board resolution (decision date)
2022-05-25
- Attendance of outside directors
Present (No.)
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
7. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The Debt guarantee above is a result of Hyosung Vietnam Co., Ltd.'s extension of
maturity of trade finance limit.
- The "3. Amount of debt (borrowing)" above is the amount converted by using the
standard exchange rate as of May 25 (1USD = KRW 1,264.30) for USD 22,500,000.
- The "4. Amount of debt guaranteed" above is the amount converted by applying
USD 22,500,000 at the standard exchange rate on the May 25, and the scope of the
debt guarantee includes USD 22,500,000 along with its interest (including overdue
interest), and all other fees and expenses thereto. Furthermore, the equity
capital is based on the consolidated audit report as of the end of December 2021.
- The "5. Total balance of debt guarantee" above is the guarantee limit, which
includes the unused balance, and is also converted by applying the standard
exchange rate as of the May 25.
- The "6. Date of board resolution (decision date)" above is the date of decision
of the Management Committee.
- As for the "Condensed Financial Statements of the Debtor" below, the current
fiscal year is 2021, the previous fiscal year is 2020, and two fiscal years prior
is 2019.
- The "Period of debt guarantee" below for overseas entities has been omitted as
the entities each hold multiple debt guarantees (each period of guarantee is
different).
※ Related disclosure
【Condensed Financial Statements of Debtor】(in KRW mn)
Category
Total assets
Total liabilities
Total shareholders' equity
Capital stock
Sales
Net income
Current fiscal year
1,010,545
665,784
344,761
64,331
1,994,328
264,400
Previous fiscal year
681,808
491,635
190,173
64,331
1,075,840
18,958
Two fiscal years prior
830,616
589,281
241,335
64,331
1,401,634
57,625
[Balance of Debt Guarantee per Debtor]
Debtor
Relationship
Balance of debt guarantee (KRW)
Period of debt guarantee
Remarks
Hyosung Chemical Fiber (Jiaxing)
Co., Ltd.
Affiliated company
63,215,000,000
-
-
Hyosung
Steelcord
(Qingdao)
Co., Ltd.
Affiliated company
126,500,384,000
-
-
Hyosung Vietnam
Co., Ltd.
Affiliated company
246,159,210,000
-
-
Hyosung Quang
Nam Co., Ltd.
Affiliated company
251,595,700,000
-
-
GST Global GmbH
Affiliated company
177,362,816,400
-
-
GST Automotive
Safety(Changshu)
Co., Ltd.
Affiliated company
45,767,660,000
-
-
Global Safety
Textiles LLC
Affiliated company
12,643,000,000
-
-
GST Safety
Textiles RO
S.R.L.
Affiliated company
87,948,504,000
-
-
Hyosung
Luxembourg S.A.
Affiliated company
28,637,553,000
-
-
※ Relevant statutes
Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act
