  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A298050   KR7298050006

HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION

(A298050)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  05-26
484500.00 KRW   -0.82%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hyosung Advanced Materials : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others

05/30/2022 | 10:09am EDT
Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
1. Debtor Hyosung Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Relationship to company Affiliated company
2. Creditor Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) Limited
3. Amount of debt (borrowing) (KRW) 28,446,750,000
4. Details of debt guarantee Amount of debt guaranteed (KRW) 28,446,750,000
Equity capital (KRW) 721,588,715,846
Ratio to equity capital (%) 3.94
Classified as a large-sized corporation? Yes
Guarantee period Start date 2022-06-01
End date 2023-05-31
5. Total balance of debt guarantee (KRW) 1,039,829,827,400
6. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2022-05-25
- Attendance of outside directors Present (No.) -
Absent (No.) -
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) -
7. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The Debt guarantee above is a result of Hyosung Vietnam Co., Ltd.'s extension of
maturity of trade finance limit.

- The "3. Amount of debt (borrowing)" above is the amount converted by using the
standard exchange rate as of May 25 (1USD = KRW 1,264.30) for USD 22,500,000.

- The "4. Amount of debt guaranteed" above is the amount converted by applying
USD 22,500,000 at the standard exchange rate on the May 25, and the scope of the
debt guarantee includes USD 22,500,000 along with its interest (including overdue
interest), and all other fees and expenses thereto. Furthermore, the equity
capital is based on the consolidated audit report as of the end of December 2021.

- The "5. Total balance of debt guarantee" above is the guarantee limit, which
includes the unused balance, and is also converted by applying the standard
exchange rate as of the May 25.

- The "6. Date of board resolution (decision date)" above is the date of decision
of the Management Committee.

- As for the "Condensed Financial Statements of the Debtor" below, the current
fiscal year is 2021, the previous fiscal year is 2020, and two fiscal years prior
is 2019.

- The "Period of debt guarantee" below for overseas entities has been omitted as
the entities each hold multiple debt guarantees (each period of guarantee is
different).
※ Related disclosure -
【Condensed Financial Statements of Debtor】(in KRW mn)
Category Total assets Total liabilities Total shareholders' equity Capital stock Sales Net income
Current fiscal year 1,010,545 665,784 344,761 64,331 1,994,328 264,400
Previous fiscal year 681,808 491,635 190,173 64,331 1,075,840 18,958
Two fiscal years prior 830,616 589,281 241,335 64,331 1,401,634 57,625
[Balance of Debt Guarantee per Debtor]
Debtor Relationship Balance of debt guarantee (KRW) Period of debt guarantee Remarks
Hyosung Chemical Fiber (Jiaxing)
Co., Ltd. 		Affiliated company 63,215,000,000 - -
Hyosung
Steelcord
(Qingdao)
Co., Ltd. 		Affiliated company 126,500,384,000 - -
Hyosung Vietnam
Co., Ltd. 		Affiliated company 246,159,210,000 - -
Hyosung Quang
Nam Co., Ltd. 		Affiliated company 251,595,700,000 - -
GST Global GmbH Affiliated company 177,362,816,400 - -
GST Automotive
Safety(Changshu)
Co., Ltd. 		Affiliated company 45,767,660,000 - -
Global Safety
Textiles LLC 		Affiliated company 12,643,000,000 - -
GST Safety
Textiles RO
S.R.L. 		Affiliated company 87,948,504,000 - -
Hyosung
Luxembourg S.A. 		Affiliated company 28,637,553,000 - -
※ Relevant statutes Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act

Disclaimer

Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
