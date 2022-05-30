Hyosung Advanced Materials : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others

- The Debt guarantee above is a result of Hyosung Vietnam Co., Ltd.'s extension of

maturity of trade finance limit.



- The "3. Amount of debt (borrowing)" above is the amount converted by using the

standard exchange rate as of May 25 (1USD = KRW 1,264.30) for USD 22,500,000.



- The "4. Amount of debt guaranteed" above is the amount converted by applying

USD 22,500,000 at the standard exchange rate on the May 25, and the scope of the

debt guarantee includes USD 22,500,000 along with its interest (including overdue

interest), and all other fees and expenses thereto. Furthermore, the equity

capital is based on the consolidated audit report as of the end of December 2021.



- The "5. Total balance of debt guarantee" above is the guarantee limit, which

includes the unused balance, and is also converted by applying the standard

exchange rate as of the May 25.



- The "6. Date of board resolution (decision date)" above is the date of decision

of the Management Committee.



- As for the "Condensed Financial Statements of the Debtor" below, the current

fiscal year is 2021, the previous fiscal year is 2020, and two fiscal years prior

is 2019.



- The "Period of debt guarantee" below for overseas entities has been omitted as

the entities each hold multiple debt guarantees (each period of guarantee is

different).