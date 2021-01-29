Log in
HYOSUNG CORPORATION

HYOSUNG CORPORATION

(A004800)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 01/28
76300 KRW   -1.17%
HYOSUNG : 4Q.2020 Hyosung Corporation Earnings Release
PU
01/22HYOSUNG : TNC to Supply Eco-friendly Fiber
PU
01/21WTO finds for South Korea over U.S. trade measures, in challenge for Biden
RE
Hyosung : 4Q.2020 Hyosung Corporation Earnings Release

01/29/2021 | 03:50am EST
2020 Earnings Release

Hyosung Corporation

CONTENTS

  1. Profit & Loss

II. Balance Sheet

III. Profit & Loss (Quarterly)

IV. Profit & Loss by Company (Quarterly)

  1. Business Performance by Company
    Appendix
  1. Financial Statement by Company
  2. Hyosung P/L Analysis: Consolidated vs. Separate
  3. Governing Structure

4. Dividend & Price-Dividend Yield

2020 consolidated earnings and past consolidated earnings presented in this presentation are based on K-IFRS accounting standards. Historical data is provided for comparison purposes.

Information in this presentation has not been audited nor reviewed yet, and thus, is subject to change during the audit or review. Forward looking statements have been made with consideration of current status of the business environment and are also subject to change according to changes in the business environment, as well as the company's strategy.

- 1 -

Ⅰ. Profit & Loss

Income Statement (Consolidated)

(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)

* 2020 Earnings exclude Hyosung Capital's before Net Income below (Net Income includes Hyosung Capital's PDO)

2019

Sales Revenue

31,756

Gross Profit

4,762

(Gross Profit Margin)

(15.0%)

Operating Profit

2,021

(6.4%)

(Operating Profit Margin)

Interest Expense

356

Gain or Loss on Foreign

93

Exchange/Derivatives

Income before Tax

1,658

Net Income

1,500

EBITDA

2,256

YoY

-12.4%

-12.6%

0.0%p

-31.3%

-1.4%p

-15.6%

Turn Red

-33.8%

-99.2%

-27.1%

* PDO: Profit from Discontinued Operations

- 2 -

Ⅱ. Balance Sheet

Statement of Financial Position (Consolidated)

(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)

December 2019

Change

Assets

65,271

-32.1%

Current Assets

13,120

23.9%

Cash & Cash Equivalents

1,893

30.5%

Non-Current Assets

52,150

-46.2%

Liabilities

38,168

-49.8%

Current Liabilities

22,384

-44.8%

Non-Current Liabilities

15,784

-57.0%

Equity

27,102

-7.2%

Debt

25,016

-66.4%

Net Debt

23,123

-74.3%

Debt Ratio

(140.8%)

-64.6%p

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hyosung Corporation published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 08:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
