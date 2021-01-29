Hyosung : 4Q.2020 Hyosung Corporation Earnings Release

2020 consolidated earnings and past consolidated earnings presented in this presentation are based on K-IFRS accounting standards. Historical data is provided for comparison purposes.
Information in this presentation has not been audited nor reviewed yet, and thus, is subject to change during the audit or review. Forward looking statements have been made with consideration of current status of the business environment and are also subject to change according to changes in the business environment, as well as the company's strategy.
- 1 -
Ⅰ. Profit & Loss
Income Statement (Consolidated)
(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)
* 2020 Earnings exclude Hyosung Capital's before Net Income below (Net Income includes Hyosung Capital's PDO)
2019
Sales Revenue
31,756
Gross Profit
4,762
(Gross Profit Margin)
(15.0%)
Operating Profit
2,021
(6.4%)
(Operating Profit Margin)
Interest Expense
356
Gain or Loss on Foreign
93
Exchange/Derivatives
Income before Tax
1,658
Net Income
1,500
EBITDA
2,256
YoY
-12.4%
-12.6%
0.0%p
-31.3%
-1.4%p
-15.6%
Turn Red
-33.8%
-99.2%
-27.1%
* PDO: Profit from Discontinued Operations
- 2 -
Ⅱ. Balance Sheet
Statement of Financial Position (Consolidated)
(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)
December 2019
Change
Assets
65,271
-32.1%
Current Assets
13,120
23.9%
Cash & Cash Equivalents
1,893
30.5%
Non-Current Assets
52,150
-46.2%
Liabilities
38,168
-49.8%
Current Liabilities
22,384
-44.8%
Non-Current Liabilities
15,784
-57.0%
Equity
27,102
-7.2%
Debt
25,016
-66.4%
Net Debt
23,123
-74.3%
Debt Ratio
(140.8%)
-64.6%p
- 3 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Hyosung Corporation published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 08:49:05 UTC.