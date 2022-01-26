Hyosung : 4Q.2021 Hyosung Corporation Earnings Release

Appendix
Annual Profit/Loss Statement (Consolidated)
2021
Gross Profit Margin
15.3%
26.5%
Operating Profit Margin
5.3%
18.1%
BalanceSheet (Consolidated)
Debt Ratio
76.2%
75.7%
Quarterly Profit/Loss Statement (Consolidated)
19.5%
29.1%
21.9%
9.7%
20.4%
13.7%
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Hyosung Corporation published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 07:35:00 UTC.