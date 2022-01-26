Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Hyosung Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A004800   KR7004800009

HYOSUNG CORPORATION

(A004800)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hyosung : 4Q.2021 Hyosung Corporation Earnings Release

01/26/2022 | 02:36am EST
Appendix

Annual Profit/Loss Statement (Consolidated)

2021

Gross Profit Margin

15.3%

26.5%

Operating Profit Margin

5.3%

18.1%

BalanceSheet (Consolidated)

Debt Ratio

76.2%

75.7%

Quarterly Profit/Loss Statement (Consolidated)

Gross Profit Margin

19.5%

29.1%

21.9%

Operating Profit Margin

9.7%

20.4%

13.7%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hyosung Corporation published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 07:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 475 B 2,90 B 2,90 B
Net income 2021 527 B 0,44 B 0,44 B
Net Debt 2021 451 B 0,38 B 0,38 B
P/E ratio 2021 3,30x
Yield 2021 6,67%
Capitalization 1 641 B 1 370 M 1 370 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 623
Free-Float -
Duration : Period :
Hyosung Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYOSUNG CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 82 400,00 KRW
Average target price 144 000,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 74,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Joon Cho Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gyu-Young Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Hyun-Sang Cho Co-President & Vice Chairman
Kwang-Oh Kim Vice President & Head-Finance
Sang-Woon Lee COO & Vice Chairman-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYOSUNG CORPORATION-12.99%1 370
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.2.50%679 155
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.98%140 748
SIEMENS AG-9.27%124 676
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-3.56%106 375
3M COMPANY-2.18%99 576