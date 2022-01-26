Hyosung : 4Q.2021 Hyosung Corporation Earnings Release

Financials KRW USD Sales 2021 3 475 B 2,90 B 2,90 B Net income 2021 527 B 0,44 B 0,44 B Net Debt 2021 451 B 0,38 B 0,38 B P/E ratio 2021 3,30x Yield 2021 6,67% Capitalization 1 641 B 1 370 M 1 370 M EV / Sales 2021 0,60x EV / Sales 2022 0,54x Nbr of Employees 623 Free-Float - Chart HYOSUNG CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HYOSUNG CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 4 Last Close Price 82 400,00 KRW Average target price 144 000,00 KRW Spread / Average Target 74,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Hyun-Joon Cho Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Gyu-Young Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director Hyun-Sang Cho Co-President & Vice Chairman Kwang-Oh Kim Vice President & Head-Finance Sang-Woon Lee COO & Vice Chairman-Executive Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) HYOSUNG CORPORATION -12.99% 1 370 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 2.50% 679 155 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -2.98% 140 748 SIEMENS AG -9.27% 124 676 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -3.56% 106 375 3M COMPANY -2.18% 99 576