Hyosung : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
01/28/2022 | 02:36am EST
Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
1. Debtor
gongdeok gyeongwoo development corporation
- Relationship to company
Affiliated company
2. Creditor
Newstar gongdeok 3rd corporation and others
3. Amount of debt (borrowing) (KRW)
182,000,000,000
4. Details of debt guarantee
Amount of debt guaranteed (KRW)
182,000,000,000
Equity capital (KRW)
2,514,323,284,706
Ratio to equity capital (%)
7.24
Classified as a large-sized corporation?
Yes
Guarantee period
Start date
2022-02-24
End date
2024-02-23
5. Total balance of debt guarantee (KRW)
791,081,300,000
6. Date of board resolution (decision date)
2022-01-26
- Attendance of outside directors
Present (No.)
6
Absent (No.)
-
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
-
7. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The debt guarantee above is cash deficiency support agreement provided by Hyosung Corporation to its subsidiary company, gongdeok gyeongwoo development corporation, for gongdeok gyeongwoo development corporation's PF loan for the repaymenet of existing borrowings, etc. The above creditors in "2. Creditor" are SPCs that are established for PF loan purposes.
- The "Equity capital" of "4. Details of debt guarantee" above is based on the consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2020.
- "5. Total balance of debt guarantee" above is the guarantee limit and includes unused balance. Debt guarantee balance occured in US dollars is converted to Korean won using the basic rate of exchange (1USD = KRW1,197.80) on the date of disclosure (Jan 26, 2022).
- "Period of debt guarantee" in the "Balance of Debt Guarantee per Debtor" below is left omitted when the company provides a debtor with more than two debt guarantees with different debt guarantee periods.
- "Current fiscal year", "Previous fiscal year", and "Two fiscal years prior" in the "Condensed Financial Statement of Debtor" below are the year 2020, 2019, and 2018, respectively.
※ Related disclosure
-
【Condensed Financial Statements of Debtor】(in KRW mn)
Category
Total assets
Total liabilities
Total shareholders' equity
Capital stock
Sales
Net income
Current fiscal year
212,716
243,067
-30,351
6,000
20,111
-434
Previous fiscal year
218,662
248,592
-29,930
6,000
20,407
-1,942
Two fiscal years prior
185,738
213,729
-27,991
6,000
13,760
-7,607
[Balance of Debt Guarantee per Debtor]
Debtor
Relationship
Balance of debt guarantee (KRW)
Period of debt guarantee
Remarks
gongdeok gyeongwoo development corporation
Affiliated company
182,000,000,000
2022-02-24
~ 2024-02-23
Other PF Loan
Hyosung Holdings USA, Inc.
Affiliated company
170,087,600,000
-
-
Hyosung USA, Inc.
Affiliated company
73,065,800,000
-
-
Hyosung Dong Nai Co., Ltd.
Affiliated company
312,026,900,000
-
-
HYOSUNG ISTANBUL TEKSTIL Ltd. Sti.
Affiliated company
53,901,000,000
-
-
※ Relevant statutes
Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act
