Hyosung : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others

- The debt guarantee above is cash deficiency support agreement provided by Hyosung Corporation to its subsidiary company, gongdeok gyeongwoo development corporation, for gongdeok gyeongwoo development corporation's PF loan for the repaymenet of existing borrowings, etc. The above creditors in "2. Creditor" are SPCs that are established for PF loan purposes.



- The "Equity capital" of "4. Details of debt guarantee" above is based on the consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2020.



- "5. Total balance of debt guarantee" above is the guarantee limit and includes unused balance. Debt guarantee balance occured in US dollars is converted to Korean won using the basic rate of exchange (1USD = KRW1,197.80) on the date of disclosure (Jan 26, 2022).



- "Period of debt guarantee" in the "Balance of Debt Guarantee per Debtor" below is left omitted when the company provides a debtor with more than two debt guarantees with different debt guarantee periods.



- "Current fiscal year", "Previous fiscal year", and "Two fiscal years prior" in the "Condensed Financial Statement of Debtor" below are the year 2020, 2019, and 2018, respectively.