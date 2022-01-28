Log in
    A004800   KR7004800009

HYOSUNG CORPORATION

(A004800)
Hyosung : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others

01/28/2022
Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
1. Debtor gongdeok gyeongwoo development corporation
- Relationship to company Affiliated company
2. Creditor Newstar gongdeok 3rd corporation and others
3. Amount of debt (borrowing) (KRW) 182,000,000,000
4. Details of debt guarantee Amount of debt guaranteed (KRW) 182,000,000,000
Equity capital (KRW) 2,514,323,284,706
Ratio to equity capital (%) 7.24
Classified as a large-sized corporation? Yes
Guarantee period Start date 2022-02-24
End date 2024-02-23
5. Total balance of debt guarantee (KRW) 791,081,300,000
6. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2022-01-26
- Attendance of outside directors Present (No.) 6
Absent (No.) -
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) -
7. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The debt guarantee above is cash deficiency support agreement provided by Hyosung Corporation to its subsidiary company, gongdeok gyeongwoo development corporation, for gongdeok gyeongwoo development corporation's PF loan for the repaymenet of existing borrowings, etc. The above creditors in "2. Creditor" are SPCs that are established for PF loan purposes.

- The "Equity capital" of "4. Details of debt guarantee" above is based on the consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2020.

- "5. Total balance of debt guarantee" above is the guarantee limit and includes unused balance. Debt guarantee balance occured in US dollars is converted to Korean won using the basic rate of exchange (1USD = KRW1,197.80) on the date of disclosure (Jan 26, 2022).

- "Period of debt guarantee" in the "Balance of Debt Guarantee per Debtor" below is left omitted when the company provides a debtor with more than two debt guarantees with different debt guarantee periods.

- "Current fiscal year", "Previous fiscal year", and "Two fiscal years prior" in the "Condensed Financial Statement of Debtor" below are the year 2020, 2019, and 2018, respectively.
※ Related disclosure -
【Condensed Financial Statements of Debtor】(in KRW mn)
Category Total assets Total liabilities Total shareholders' equity Capital stock Sales Net income
Current fiscal year 212,716 243,067 -30,351 6,000 20,111 -434
Previous fiscal year 218,662 248,592 -29,930 6,000 20,407 -1,942
Two fiscal years prior 185,738 213,729 -27,991 6,000 13,760 -7,607
[Balance of Debt Guarantee per Debtor]
Debtor Relationship Balance of debt guarantee (KRW) Period of debt guarantee Remarks
gongdeok gyeongwoo development corporation Affiliated company 182,000,000,000 2022-02-24
~ 2024-02-23 		Other PF Loan
Hyosung Holdings USA, Inc. Affiliated company 170,087,600,000 - -
Hyosung USA, Inc. Affiliated company 73,065,800,000 - -
Hyosung Dong Nai Co., Ltd. Affiliated company 312,026,900,000 - -
HYOSUNG ISTANBUL TEKSTIL Ltd. Sti. Affiliated company 53,901,000,000 - -
※ Relevant statutes Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act

Disclaimer

Hyosung Corporation published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 07:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 475 B 2,88 B 2,88 B
Net income 2021 527 B 0,44 B 0,44 B
Net Debt 2021 451 B 0,37 B 0,37 B
P/E ratio 2021 3,17x
Yield 2021 6,95%
Capitalization 1 575 B 1 309 M 1 306 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 623
Free-Float 39,3%
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Joon Cho Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gyu-Young Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Hyun-Sang Cho Co-President & Vice Chairman
Kwang-Oh Kim Vice President & Head-Finance
Sang-Woon Lee COO & Vice Chairman-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYOSUNG CORPORATION-16.47%1 309
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.2.34%690 549
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.77%138 132
SIEMENS AG-7.98%127 776
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-4.84%98 043
3M COMPANY-4.21%96 813