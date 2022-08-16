Hyosung Heavy Industries : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
1. Debtor
Beneficiary and buyer of Seonhwa Harrington Place Heurium Apartment
- Relationship to company
-
2. Creditor
Woori Bank, NH Nonghyup Bank
3. Amount of debt (borrowing) (KRW)
36,340,000,000
4. Details of debt guarantee
Amount of debt guaranteed (KRW)
43,608,000,000
Equity capital (KRW)
1,037,142,743,122
Ratio to equity capital (%)
4.20
Classified as a large-sized corporation?
Yes
Guarantee period
Start date
-
End date
2025-07-31
5. Total balance of debt guarantee (KRW)
1,346,419,876,560
6. Date of board resolution (decision date)
2022-08-10
- Attendance of outside directors
Present (No.)
-
Absent (No.)
-
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
-
7. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The above debt guarantee is a joint guarantee for the interim payment loan
of the beneficiary and buyer of the Seonhwa Harrington Place Heurium Apartment.
- This case is included among the "Details of Project Financing of Construction
Company."
- The "Amount of debt guaranteed" of Item 4 above is the maximum limit of debt
guarantee, and is 120% of the amount of debt (borrowing).
- The "Equity capital (KRW)" of Item 4 above is based on the consolidated
financial statements as of the end of 2021.
- The "Guarantee period" in Item 4 above is until July 31, 2025, and if
ownership is transferred within the period, the period may be shortened to
the date of individual ownership transfer, and the loan period may be adjusted
through consultation when the loan term reaches maturity.
- The "5. Total balance of debt guarantee" above is the guarantee limit, which
includes the unused balance.
In addition, the foreign currency of USD 330,797,670 is included, and the
applied exchange rate is as of August 10.
- The "6. Date of board resolution (date of decision)" above is the date of
decision of the Management Committee.
- The "Guarantee period" below for overseas entities has been omitted as the
entities each hold multiple debt guarantees
(each period of guarantee is different).
※ Related disclosure
-
【Condensed Financial Statements of Debtor】(in KRW mn)
Category
Total assets
Total liabilities
Total shareholders' equity
Capital stock
Sales
Net income
Current fiscal year
-
-
-
-
-
-
Previous fiscal year
-
-
-
-
-
-
Two fiscal years prior
-
-
-
-
-
-
[Details of Project Financing of Construction Company](in KRW)
Debtor
Guarantor (banks, etc.)
Type of project financing
Amount per type
Remarks
Suncheonecogreen
INDUSTRIAL BANK OF
KOREA, etc.
Other PF loans
48,391,000,000
-
General buyer for housing redevelopment and maintenance project in District 3 of Hongje
Hana Bank
Other PF loans
25,560,000,000
Loan for tenant's interim payment
General buyer for housing redevelopment and maintenance project of Hyundai Apartment in Taereung
Hana Bank
Other PF loans
23,560,000,000
Loan for tenant's interim payment
Buyer for new construction project of residential complex in Gamsam, Daegu
THE DAEGU BANK LTD
Other PF loans
25,593,552,000
Loan for tenant's interim payment
Contractor for new construction of apartment buildings for residential and commercial complex in Manchon-dong, Daegu
Nonghyup Bank
Other PF loans
18,768,000,000
Loan for tenant's interim payment
General buyer for redevelopment apartment in Yongho, Busan
SHINHAN BANK, etc.
Other PF loans
38,005,747,000
Loan for tenant's interim payment
Buyer for Officetel in Millak-dong, Busan
Suhyup Bank
Other PF loans
23,393,200,000
Loan for tenant's interim payment
Buyer for new construction project of residential complex in Gamsam 2, Daegu
THE DAEGU BANK LTD
Other PF loans
23,947,000,000
Loan for tenant's interim payment
General buyer for housing redevelopment and maintenance project in Sinam 6 district, Daegu
THE DAEGU BANK LTD
Other PF loans
29,562,904,800
Loan for tenant's interim payment
Buyer for residential and commercial complex in Namsan-dong, Daegu
Nonghyup Bank, etc.
Other PF loans
37,440,000,000
Loan for tenant's interim payment
Buyer for Century Apartment, Beonyeong-ro, Jung-gu, Ulsan
Nonghyup Bank, etc.
Other PF loans
78,238,432,560
Loan for tenant's interim payment
Buyer for Harrington Place Asan Smart Valley Apartment
Suhyup Bank, THE DAEGU BANK LTD
Other PF loans
32,172,000,000
Loan for tenant's interim payment
Contractor for Harrington Place Apartment in Sangmu station
Kwangju Bank Co., Ltd.
Other PF loans
31,200,000,000
Loan for tenant's interim payment
Buyer for Harrington Place apartment in Bupyeong Station
Hana Bank, Suhyup Bank
Other PF loans
45,240,000,000
Loan for tenant's interim payment
Buyer for Hyosung Harrington Place Apartment in Gongdo, Anseong
Suhyup Bank
Other PF loans
9,832,000,000
Loan for tenant's interim payment
Beneficiary and buyer of Seonhwa Harrington Place Heurium Apartment
Woori Bank, NH Nonghyup Bank
Other PF loans
43,608,000,000
Loan for tenant's interim payment
Newstar AK 1st Co., Ltd
KB Securities Co., Ltd.
ABCP
85,700,000,000
-
Housing Redevelopment and Maintenance Project Association for Uam District 1
Shinhan Investment Corp.
Other PF loans
104,000,000,000
General debt guarantee
Total
675,091,836,360
[Balance of Debt Guarantee per Debtor]
Debtor
Relationship
Balance of debt guarantee (KRW)
Period of debt guarantee
Remarks
Nantong Hyosung Transformer Co., Ltd.
Affiliated company
122,161,430,000
-
-
Hyosung T&D India Private Limited
Affiliated company
80,556,120,000
-
-
Green Plan Energy Limited
Affiliated company
3,224,190,200
-
-
HICO America Sales & Technology, INC.
Affiliated company
10,440,800,000
-
-
Hyosung HICO, Ltd.
Affiliated company
163,137,500,000
-
-
Hyosung Vina Industrial Machinery Co., Ltd.
Affiliated company
52,204,000,000
-
-
Oksan Ochang Expressway Co., Ltd.
-
5,100,000,000
-
-
Linde Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd.
-
63,504,000,000
-
-
EveryShow Inc.
-
171,000,000,000
-
-
※ Relevant statutes
Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act
