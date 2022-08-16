Hyosung Heavy Industries : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others

- The above debt guarantee is a joint guarantee for the interim payment loan

of the beneficiary and buyer of the Seonhwa Harrington Place Heurium Apartment.



- This case is included among the "Details of Project Financing of Construction

Company."



- The "Amount of debt guaranteed" of Item 4 above is the maximum limit of debt

guarantee, and is 120% of the amount of debt (borrowing).



- The "Equity capital (KRW)" of Item 4 above is based on the consolidated

financial statements as of the end of 2021.



- The "Guarantee period" in Item 4 above is until July 31, 2025, and if

ownership is transferred within the period, the period may be shortened to

the date of individual ownership transfer, and the loan period may be adjusted

through consultation when the loan term reaches maturity.



- The "5. Total balance of debt guarantee" above is the guarantee limit, which

includes the unused balance.

In addition, the foreign currency of USD 330,797,670 is included, and the

applied exchange rate is as of August 10.



- The "6. Date of board resolution (date of decision)" above is the date of

decision of the Management Committee.



- The "Guarantee period" below for overseas entities has been omitted as the

entities each hold multiple debt guarantees

(each period of guarantee is different).