Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyosung Heavy Industries Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A298040   KR7298040007

HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(A298040)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
66100.00 KRW    0.00%
04:52aHYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
PU
07/18HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
07/06HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hyosung Heavy Industries : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others

08/16/2022 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
1. Debtor Beneficiary and buyer of Seonhwa Harrington Place Heurium Apartment
- Relationship to company -
2. Creditor Woori Bank, NH Nonghyup Bank
3. Amount of debt (borrowing) (KRW) 36,340,000,000
4. Details of debt guarantee Amount of debt guaranteed (KRW) 43,608,000,000
Equity capital (KRW) 1,037,142,743,122
Ratio to equity capital (%) 4.20
Classified as a large-sized corporation? Yes
Guarantee period Start date -
End date 2025-07-31
5. Total balance of debt guarantee (KRW) 1,346,419,876,560
6. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2022-08-10
- Attendance of outside directors Present (No.) -
Absent (No.) -
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) -
7. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The above debt guarantee is a joint guarantee for the interim payment loan
of the beneficiary and buyer of the Seonhwa Harrington Place Heurium Apartment.

- This case is included among the "Details of Project Financing of Construction
Company."

- The "Amount of debt guaranteed" of Item 4 above is the maximum limit of debt
guarantee, and is 120% of the amount of debt (borrowing).

- The "Equity capital (KRW)" of Item 4 above is based on the consolidated
financial statements as of the end of 2021.

- The "Guarantee period" in Item 4 above is until July 31, 2025, and if
ownership is transferred within the period, the period may be shortened to
the date of individual ownership transfer, and the loan period may be adjusted
through consultation when the loan term reaches maturity.

- The "5. Total balance of debt guarantee" above is the guarantee limit, which
includes the unused balance.
In addition, the foreign currency of USD 330,797,670 is included, and the
applied exchange rate is as of August 10.

- The "6. Date of board resolution (date of decision)" above is the date of
decision of the Management Committee.

- The "Guarantee period" below for overseas entities has been omitted as the
entities each hold multiple debt guarantees
(each period of guarantee is different).
※ Related disclosure -
【Condensed Financial Statements of Debtor】(in KRW mn)
Category Total assets Total liabilities Total shareholders' equity Capital stock Sales Net income
Current fiscal year - - - - - -
Previous fiscal year - - - - - -
Two fiscal years prior - - - - - -
[Details of Project Financing of Construction Company](in KRW)
Debtor Guarantor (banks, etc.) Type of project financing Amount per type Remarks
Suncheonecogreen INDUSTRIAL BANK OF
KOREA, etc. 		Other PF loans 48,391,000,000 -
General buyer for housing redevelopment and maintenance project in District 3 of Hongje Hana Bank Other PF loans 25,560,000,000 Loan for tenant's interim payment
General buyer for housing redevelopment and maintenance project of Hyundai Apartment in Taereung Hana Bank Other PF loans 23,560,000,000 Loan for tenant's interim payment
Buyer for new construction project of residential complex in Gamsam, Daegu THE DAEGU BANK LTD Other PF loans 25,593,552,000 Loan for tenant's interim payment
Contractor for new construction of apartment buildings for residential and commercial complex in Manchon-dong, Daegu Nonghyup Bank Other PF loans 18,768,000,000 Loan for tenant's interim payment
General buyer for redevelopment apartment in Yongho, Busan SHINHAN BANK, etc. Other PF loans 38,005,747,000 Loan for tenant's interim payment
Buyer for Officetel in Millak-dong, Busan Suhyup Bank Other PF loans 23,393,200,000 Loan for tenant's interim payment
Buyer for new construction project of residential complex in Gamsam 2, Daegu THE DAEGU BANK LTD Other PF loans 23,947,000,000 Loan for tenant's interim payment
General buyer for housing redevelopment and maintenance project in Sinam 6 district, Daegu THE DAEGU BANK LTD Other PF loans 29,562,904,800 Loan for tenant's interim payment
Buyer for residential and commercial complex in Namsan-dong, Daegu Nonghyup Bank, etc. Other PF loans 37,440,000,000 Loan for tenant's interim payment
Buyer for Century Apartment, Beonyeong-ro, Jung-gu, Ulsan Nonghyup Bank, etc. Other PF loans 78,238,432,560 Loan for tenant's interim payment
Buyer for Harrington Place Asan Smart Valley Apartment Suhyup Bank, THE DAEGU BANK LTD Other PF loans 32,172,000,000 Loan for tenant's interim payment
Contractor for Harrington Place Apartment in Sangmu station Kwangju Bank Co., Ltd. Other PF loans 31,200,000,000 Loan for tenant's interim payment
Buyer for Harrington Place apartment in Bupyeong Station Hana Bank, Suhyup Bank Other PF loans 45,240,000,000 Loan for tenant's interim payment
Buyer for Hyosung Harrington Place Apartment in Gongdo, Anseong Suhyup Bank Other PF loans 9,832,000,000 Loan for tenant's interim payment
Beneficiary and buyer of Seonhwa Harrington Place Heurium Apartment Woori Bank, NH Nonghyup Bank Other PF loans 43,608,000,000 Loan for tenant's interim payment
Newstar AK 1st Co., Ltd KB Securities Co., Ltd. ABCP 85,700,000,000 -
Housing Redevelopment and Maintenance Project Association for Uam District 1 Shinhan Investment Corp. Other PF loans 104,000,000,000 General debt guarantee
Total

675,091,836,360
[Balance of Debt Guarantee per Debtor]
Debtor Relationship Balance of debt guarantee (KRW) Period of debt guarantee Remarks
Nantong Hyosung Transformer Co., Ltd. Affiliated company 122,161,430,000 - -
Hyosung T&D India Private Limited Affiliated company 80,556,120,000 - -
Green Plan Energy Limited Affiliated company 3,224,190,200 - -
HICO America Sales & Technology, INC. Affiliated company 10,440,800,000 - -
Hyosung HICO, Ltd. Affiliated company 163,137,500,000 - -
Hyosung Vina Industrial Machinery Co., Ltd. Affiliated company 52,204,000,000 - -
Oksan Ochang Expressway Co., Ltd. - 5,100,000,000 - -
Linde Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. - 63,504,000,000 - -
EveryShow Inc. - 171,000,000,000 - -
※ Relevant statutes Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act

Disclaimer

Hyosung Heavy Industries Corporation published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 08:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
04:52aHYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
PU
07/18HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
07/06HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
07/06HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
06/27Hyosung Heavy Industries Wins Order Worth 112 Billion Won
RE
05/04Hyosung Heavy Industries Wins 122 Billion Won Project In S.Africa
RE
04/20HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Termination of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
04/08Invinity Energy Initiates Partnership With Korea's Hyosung On Energy Storage
MT
04/06RESPONSE TO RUMORSOR MEDIA REPORTS : Undetermined
PU
2021HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 376 B 2,58 B 2,58 B
Net income 2022 57,3 B 0,04 B 0,04 B
Net Debt 2022 1 173 B 0,89 B 0,89 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 616 B 470 M 470 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 966
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hyosung Heavy Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 66 100,00 KRW
Average target price 84 500,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takeshi Yokota Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Dong-Woo Kim Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Chang-Ho Lee Managing Director & Head-Finance
Young-Ryul Ahn Independent Director
Eon-Seong Shin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CORPORATION13.38%470
ABB LTD-17.45%57 719
SIEMENS LIMITED20.49%12 745
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-20.59%8 852
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-20.38%8 167
ABB INDIA LIMITED25.08%7 451