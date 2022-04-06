Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Hypefactors A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYPE   DK0060989911

HYPEFACTORS A/S

(HYPE)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  04/06 10:43:25 am EDT
4.9 DKK   -12.81%
10:36aAnnual report confirms 2021 growth for Hypefactors
GL
04/05Solid revenue growth and more AI developments in 2021
GL
04/05Solid revenue growth and more AI developments in 2021
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual report confirms 2021 growth for Hypefactors

04/06/2022 | 10:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Copenhagen, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 5-2022
Annual report


The board of directors of the media tech company Hypefactors has approved the revised annual report for 2021. Revenue for the period amounted to DKK 6,787m, compared to DKK 4,234m in 2020, corresponding to an increase of 60%. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBTIDA) amounted to a negative of DKK 2,073m compared to 2020 which showed a negative EBTIDA of DKK 3,858m. An improvement of 46%*. Hypefactors reached an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of DKK 7,751m per December 31, 2021, (2020: 4,910m) which is an increase over the last twelve months of 58%. The full report is attached and can also be found at www.hypefactors.com/investor


*The EBITDA and improvement percentage numbers are corrected from announcement 5 released April 5, 2022, stating a negative EBITDA of 2.848m and an improvement of 26%.

----

About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation/trust management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.


For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: Tlf.: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: Tlf: +41 (0)78 922 33 0,
e-mail: p.montjovet@heritage.ch

Hypefactors A/S
Kronprinsessegade 8B
1306 Copenhagen K
Denmark
www.hypefactors.com

Certified Adviser
Oaklins Denmark
Østergade 26B
1100 København K
Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner, M +4552150243, email: k.jespersen@dk.oaklins.com
www.oaklins.com


Attachment


All news about HYPEFACTORS A/S
10:36aAnnual report confirms 2021 growth for Hypefactors
GL
04/05Solid revenue growth and more AI developments in 2021
GL
04/05Solid revenue growth and more AI developments in 2021
GL
04/05Hypefactors A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/01Financial calendar, update
GL
03/30INVESTORS BEHIND PRIVATE PLACEMENT : Hypefactors is a strong case
GL
02/08Hypefactors will reach unparalleled precision for global media monitoring
AQ
02/08Hypefactors Will Reach Unparalleled Precision for Global Media Monitoring
CI
2021Liquidity provider agreement discontinued
AQ
2021Hypefactors now launches API solution brand for enterprise integrations
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4,23 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
Net income 2020 -9,27 M -1,36 M -1,36 M
Net Debt 2020 3,81 M 0,56 M 0,56 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,78x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 54,6 M 8,01 M 8,01 M
EV / Sales 2019 12,0x
EV / Sales 2020 15,7x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart HYPEFACTORS A/S
Duration : Period :
Hypefactors A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYPEFACTORS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Casper Janns Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Saxtorph Chief Financial Officer
Pierre-André Montjovet Chairman
Viet Yen Nguyen Chief Technological Officer
Martin Michael Hansen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYPEFACTORS A/S4.07%8
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-17.31%208 039
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-8.41%39 032
DYNATRACE, INC.-23.31%13 224
ANAPLAN, INC.42.40%9 807
INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.125.98%6 374