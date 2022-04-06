Annual report confirms 2021 growth for Hypefactors

Copenhagen, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 5-2022

Annual report





The board of directors of the media tech company Hypefactors has approved the revised annual report for 2021. Revenue for the period amounted to DKK 6,787m, compared to DKK 4,234m in 2020, corresponding to an increase of 60%. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBTIDA) amounted to a negative of DKK 2,073m compared to 2020 which showed a negative EBTIDA of DKK 3,858m. An improvement of 46%*. Hypefactors reached an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of DKK 7,751m per December 31, 2021, (2020: 4,910m) which is an increase over the last twelve months of 58%. The full report is attached and can also be found at www.hypefactors.com/investor





*The EBITDA and improvement percentage numbers are corrected from announcement 5 released April 5, 2022, stating a negative EBITDA of 2.848m and an improvement of 26%.

About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation/trust management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.





