  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Hypefactors A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYPE   DK0060989911

HYPEFACTORS A/S

(HYPE)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  04:19:36 2023-05-11 am EDT
3.580 DKK   -0.56%
02:31aNew highly qualified candidate for Hypefactors' Board of Directors
GL
02:30aNew highly qualified candidate for Hypefactors' Board of Directors
AQ
05/08Annual report for 2022 confirms positive trend for Hypefactors
GL
New highly qualified candidate for Hypefactors' Board of Directors

05/12/2023 | 02:31am EDT
Copenhagen, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 4-2023
Inside Information/Board


The Board of Directors proposes to the shareholders to elect Rafael Cifuentes as a new member to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Rafael Cifuentes is a Swiss citizen who resides in Denmark. He is Managing Partner at Precis Digital, a tech- and data-oriented agency group headquartered in Sweden. Over the past decade, Rafael has played a pivotal role in growing the company from just three employees to over 600, with a turnover exceeding 500 million SEK. Precis Digital is now one of the most profitable agencies in its field in Europe, with offices in nine countries across the continent and North America.

With his wealth of experience in tech and internationalization, Rafael who previously held a position at Google will - if elected - be a great asset to Hypefactors, where he will primarily focus on furthering the company's commercialization and expanding its reach globally.

Martin Michael Hansen, representing the Board of Directors, states:
"Rafael Cifuentes possesses a unique and profound comprehension of both Hypefactors' data and technology infrastructure, as well as the future commercial prospects and obstacles that lie ahead. In addition, his impressive track record showcases his ability to deliver tangible business outcomes. I am confident that his inclusion in our Board of Directors will significantly enhance Hypefactors as a company. We are excited about his candidacy for the board membership and look forward to the value he will bring."

Rafael Cifuentes: 
"I'm filled with anticipation regarding this opportunity. Since meeting Casper Janns for the first time and seeing the product that he, the CTO Viet Yen Nguyen and the rest of the team at Hypefactors have developed, I have been thoroughly impressed by their unique approach and the massive value that lies within the product that they have built. Hypefactors possess an untapped potential that demands realization. The company's remarkable dedication to pushing the boundaries of reputation intelligence technology must be upheld, while seizing the opportune moment to enhance international commercialization efforts. If granted the privilege of an election, I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the board and management team to achieve sustained growth and unlock the complete potential of Hypefactors. I believe that my skill set and experience can help extend and amplify the impressive product and market growth that has already been achieved."


----

About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation/trust management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to several facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.

For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: +41 (0)78 922 33 0,
e-mail: p.montjovet@outlook.com

Hypefactors A/S
Kronprinsessegade 8B
1306 Copenhagen K
Denmark
www.hypefactors.com

Certified Adviser
Beierholm Corporate Finance P/S
Østergade 26B
1100 København K
Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner, M +4552150243, email: k.jespersen@dk.oaklins.com


Financials
Sales 2022 9,38 M 1,38 M 1,38 M
Net income 2022 -5,53 M -0,81 M -0,81 M
Net Debt 2022 0,23 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41,0 M 6,00 M 6,00 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,76x
EV / Sales 2022 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart HYPEFACTORS A/S
Duration : Period :
Hypefactors A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYPEFACTORS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Casper Janns Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Østerlund Madsen Chief Financial Officer
Pierre-André Montjovet Chairman
Viet Yen Nguyen Chief Technological Officer
Martin Michael Hansen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYPEFACTORS A/S4.68%6
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.53.46%199 202
CLOUDFLARE, INC.10.64%16 602
DYNATRACE, INC.22.61%13 574
NUTANIX, INC.-7.10%5 569
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-30.47%5 160
