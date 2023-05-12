New highly qualified candidate for Hypefactors' Board of Directors

Copenhagen, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 4-2023

Inside Information/Board





The Board of Directors proposes to the shareholders to elect Rafael Cifuentes as a new member to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Rafael Cifuentes is a Swiss citizen who resides in Denmark. He is Managing Partner at Precis Digital, a tech- and data-oriented agency group headquartered in Sweden. Over the past decade, Rafael has played a pivotal role in growing the company from just three employees to over 600, with a turnover exceeding 500 million SEK. Precis Digital is now one of the most profitable agencies in its field in Europe, with offices in nine countries across the continent and North America.

With his wealth of experience in tech and internationalization, Rafael who previously held a position at Google will - if elected - be a great asset to Hypefactors, where he will primarily focus on furthering the company's commercialization and expanding its reach globally.

Martin Michael Hansen, representing the Board of Directors, states:

"Rafael Cifuentes possesses a unique and profound comprehension of both Hypefactors' data and technology infrastructure, as well as the future commercial prospects and obstacles that lie ahead. In addition, his impressive track record showcases his ability to deliver tangible business outcomes. I am confident that his inclusion in our Board of Directors will significantly enhance Hypefactors as a company. We are excited about his candidacy for the board membership and look forward to the value he will bring."

Rafael Cifuentes:

"I'm filled with anticipation regarding this opportunity. Since meeting Casper Janns for the first time and seeing the product that he, the CTO Viet Yen Nguyen and the rest of the team at Hypefactors have developed, I have been thoroughly impressed by their unique approach and the massive value that lies within the product that they have built. Hypefactors possess an untapped potential that demands realization. The company's remarkable dedication to pushing the boundaries of reputation intelligence technology must be upheld, while seizing the opportune moment to enhance international commercialization efforts. If granted the privilege of an election, I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the board and management team to achieve sustained growth and unlock the complete potential of Hypefactors. I believe that my skill set and experience can help extend and amplify the impressive product and market growth that has already been achieved."





----

About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation/trust management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to several facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.

For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: +41 (0)78 922 33 0,

e-mail: p.montjovet@outlook.com

Hypefactors A/S

Kronprinsessegade 8B

1306 Copenhagen K

Denmark

www.hypefactors.com

Certified Adviser

Beierholm Corporate Finance P/S

Østergade 26B

1100 København K

Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner, M +4552150243, email: k.jespersen@dk.oaklins.com