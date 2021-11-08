Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Hypera S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYPE3   BRHYPEACNOR0

HYPERA S.A.

(HYPE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/08
29.04 BRL   -0.82%
05:10p2021 Institutional Presentation
PU
10/22HYPERA S A : Release de Resultados 3T21 (PORT e ENG)
PU
10/22Hypera S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2021 Institutional Presentation

11/08/2021 | 05:10pm EST
Institutional Presentation

November, 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are exclusively related to the prospects of the business, its operating and financial results, and prospects for growth. These data are merely projections and, as such, based exclusively on our management's expectations for the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund its business plan. Forward-looking statements substantially depend on the market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy and the industry, among other factors, as well as the risks shown in our filed disclosure documents, and are therefore subject to change without prior notice.

In addition, unaudited information herein reflects management's interpretation of information taken from its financial statements and their respective adjustments, which were prepared in accordance with market practices and for the sole purpose of a more detailed and specific analysis of our results. Therefore, these additional considerations and data must also be analyzed and interpreted independently by shareholders and market agents, who should carry out their own analysis and draw their own conclusions from the information reported herein. No data or interpretative analysis provided

by our management should be treated as a guarantee of future performance or results and are merely illustrative of our directors' vision of our results.

The management is not responsible for compliance or accuracy of the data from this report, which must be considered as for informational purposes only, and should not override the analysis of our audited consolidated financial statements for purposes of a decision to invest in our stock or for any other purpose.

2

Hypera Pharma: One of the biggest pharma companies in Brazil1

Fast-growing

Unique

Innovation

Large scale

Capital

and resilient

branded

supported a

integrated

allocation

pharma

portfolio

robust R&D

business

focused on

market

center,

platform

sustainable

collaborations

growth and

and

cash return

partnerships

3 Note: ¹in sell-out PPP 2020, according to IQVIA

Fast-growing and resilient pharma market

4

Brazil is the largest pharma market in Latin America and should grow ahead of the Emerging Markets average until 2024

Latin American Market¹

(USD)

Other

27.0 bi

31.3 bi

(46%)

(54%)

Forecasted 2020-24 CAGR¹

(USD)

Russia

13%

10%

India

8%

EM

7%

China

4%

Global

4%

UK

4%

USA

3%

Others

5%

5 Note: ¹in sell-out PPP, according to IQVIA

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hypera SA published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:08:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on HYPERA S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 866 M 1 058 M 1 058 M
Net income 2021 1 478 M 266 M 266 M
Net Debt 2021 4 272 M 770 M 770 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 18 511 M 3 337 M 3 338 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,88x
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 8 918
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart HYPERA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hypera S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYPERA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 29,04 BRL
Average target price 42,96 BRL
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Breno Toledo Pires de Oliveira Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adalmario Ghovatto Satheler do Couto Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Álvaro Stainfeld Link Chairman
Juliana Aguinaga Damião Salem Director-Legal & Compliance
David Coury Neto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYPERA S.A.-15.21%3 349
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.84%430 245
ROCHE HOLDING AG17.90%348 946
PFIZER, INC.32.06%272 541
NOVO NORDISK A/S70.05%257 225
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY56.95%240 247