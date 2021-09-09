|
Hypera S A : Company, Subsidiary and affiliates Form - August
INDIVIDUAL FORM
Securities traded by the Company itself, its subsidiaries and affiliates
CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11
In 08/21
-
Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction
-
) No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:
Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.
Name: Hypera S.A.CNPJ: 02.932.074/0001-91
Qualification: Company - Treasury
|
|
|
|
Beginning Balance
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
|
Registered Common Shares
|
|
|
1.209.242
|
|
|
|
Month Transactions
|
|
|
Securities
|
Nature
|
Intermediary
|
Transaction
|
Day
|
Amount
|
Price (R$)
|
Shares
|
Common Shares
|
Ágora
|
Stock Options
|
2
|
7.500
|
27,25
|
ExerciseTransfer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending Balance
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
|
Registered Common Shares
|
|
|
1.201.742
Participation %
Total
0,2%
Volume (R$)
204.375
Participation %
Total
0,2%
INDIVIDUAL FORM
Securities traded by the Company itself, its subsidiaries and affiliates
CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11
In 08/21
( ) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction
-
No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:
Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.
Name: Brainfarma Indústria Química e Farmacêutica S.A.CNPJ: 05.161.069/0001-10
Qualification: Subsidiary
|
|
|
|
Beginning Balance
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
|
Registered Common Shares
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Month Transactions
|
|
|
Securities
|
Nature
|
Intermediary
|
Transaction
|
Day
|
Amount
|
Price (R$)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending Balance
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
|
Registered Common Shares
|
|
|
0
Participation %
Total
0%
Volume (R$)
Participation %
Total
0%
INDIVIDUAL FORM
Securities traded by the Company itself, its subsidiaries and affiliates
CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11
In 08/21
( ) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction
-
No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:
Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.
Name: Cosmed Indústria de Cosméticos e Medicamentos S/ACNPJ: 61.082.426/0002-07
Qualification: Subsidiary
|
|
|
|
Beginning Balance
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
|
Registered Common Shares
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Month Transactions
|
|
|
Securities
|
Nature
|
Intermediary
|
Transaction
|
Day
|
Amount
|
Price (R$)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending Balance
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
|
Registered Common Shares
|
|
|
0
Participation %
Total
0%
Volume (R$)
Participation %
Total
0%
INDIVIDUAL FORM
Securities traded by the Company itself, its subsidiaries and affiliates
CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11
In 08/21
( ) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction
-
No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:
Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.
Name: My Agência de Propaganda Ltda.CNPJ: 03.532.177/0001-27
Qualification: Subsidiary
|
|
|
|
Beginning Balance
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
|
Registered Common Shares
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Month Transactions
|
|
|
Securities
|
Nature
|
Intermediary
|
Transaction
|
Day
|
Amount
|
Price (R$)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending Balance
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
|
Registered Common Shares
|
|
|
0
Participation %
Total
0%
Volume (R$)
Participation %
Total
0%
INDIVIDUAL FORM
Securities traded by the Company itself, its subsidiaries and affiliates
CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11
In 08/21
( ) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction
-
No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:
Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.
Name: Bionovis S.A. - Companhia Brasileira de Biotecnologia FarmacêuticaCNPJ: 12.320.079/0001-17
Qualification: Affiliate
|
|
|
|
Beginning Balance
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
|
Registered Common Shares
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Month Transactions
|
|
|
Securities
|
Nature
|
Intermediary
|
Transaction
|
Day
|
Amount
|
Price (R$)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending Balance
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
|
Registered Common Shares
|
|
|
0
Participation %
Total
0%
Volume (R$)
Participation %
Total
0%
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Hypera SA published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 21:51:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about HYPERA S.A.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on HYPERA S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
5 846 M
1 119 M
1 119 M
|Net income 2021
|
1 532 M
293 M
293 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
4 239 M
811 M
811 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|14,0x
|Yield 2021
|3,36%
|
|Capitalization
|
21 236 M
4 022 M
4 064 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|4,36x
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,87x
|Nbr of Employees
|8 918
|Free-Float
|58,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends HYPERA S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|13
|Last Close Price
|
33,60 BRL
|Average target price
|
43,78 BRL
|Spread / Average Target
|
30,3%