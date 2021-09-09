Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Hypera S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYPE3   BRHYPEACNOR0

HYPERA S.A.

(HYPE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 09/08
33.6 BRL   -3.36%
05:52pHYPERA S A : Company, Subsidiary and affiliates Form - August
PU
05:52pHYPERA S A : Consolidated Form - August
PU
07/29HYPERA S A : ESM - Management Proposal (amended)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hypera S A : Consolidated Form - August

09/09/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Securities Traded by the Management and Related Persons

CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11

In 08/2021

( ) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction

  1. No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:

Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.

Groups and

(x) Controlling Shareholders

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Statutory

( ) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical and Advisory Organs

Related Persons

Officers

Beginning Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Participation %

Total

Shares

Registered Common Shares

229.548.292

36,2%

Call Option

HYPE3 Call Options

0

-

Put Option

HYPE3 Put Options

0

-

Month Transactions

Securities

Nature

Intermediary

Transaction

Day

Amount

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

Ending Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Participation %

Total

Shares

Registered Common Shares

229.548.292

36,2%

Call Option

HYPE3 Call Options

0

-

Put Option

HYPE3 Put Options

0

-

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Securities Traded by the Management and Related Persons

CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11

In 08/2021

() Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction

  1. No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:

Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.

Groups and

( ) Controlling

(x) Board of Directors

( ) Statutory

( ) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical and Advisory Organs

Related Persons

Shareholders

Officers

Beginning Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Participation %

Total

Shares

Registered Common Shares

696.922

0,1%

Month Transactions

Securities

Nature

Intermediary

Transaction

Day

Amount

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

Ending Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Participation %

Total

Shares

Registered Common Shares

696.922

0,1%

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Securities Traded by the Management and Related Persons

CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11

In 08/2021

(x) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction

() No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:

Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.

Groups and

( ) Controlling

( ) Board of Directors

(x) Statutory

( ) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical and Advisory Organs

Related Persons

Shareholders

Officers

Beginning Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Participation %

Total

Shares

Registered Common Shares

592.841

0,1%

Month Transactions

Securities

Nature

Intermediary

Transaction

Day

Amount

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

Shares

Common Shares

Ágora

Stock Options

2

7.500

27,25

204.375,00

Exercise Transfer

Ending Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Participation %

Total

Shares

Registered Common Shares

600.341

0,1%

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Securities Traded by the Management and Related Persons

CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11

In 08/2021

( ) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction

  1. No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:

Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.

Groups and

( ) Controlling

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Statutory

(x) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical and Advisory Organs

Related Persons

Shareholders

Officers

Beginning Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Participation %

Total

Shares

Registered Common Shares

700

0,0%

Month Transactions

Securities

Nature

Intermediary

Transaction

Day

Amount

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

-

Ending Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Participation %

Total

Shares

Registered Common Shares

700

0,0%

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Securities Traded by the Management and Related Persons

CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11

In 08/2021

( ) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction

  1. No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:

Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.

Groups and

( ) Controlling

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Statutory

( ) Fiscal Council

(x) Technical and Advisory Organs

Related Persons

Shareholders

Officers

Beginning Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Participation %

Total

Shares

Registered Common Shares

18.000

0,0%

Month Transactions

Securities

Nature

Intermediary

Transaction

Day

Amount

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

-

Ending Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Participation %

Total

Shares

Registered Common Shares

18.000

0,0%

Disclaimer

Hypera SA published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 21:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 846 M 1 119 M 1 119 M
Net income 2021 1 532 M 293 M 293 M
Net Debt 2021 4 239 M 811 M 811 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 3,36%
Capitalization 21 236 M 4 022 M 4 064 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,36x
EV / Sales 2022 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 8 918
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart HYPERA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hypera S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYPERA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 33,60 BRL
Average target price 43,78 BRL
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Breno Toledo Pires de Oliveira Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adalmario Ghovatto Satheler do Couto Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Álvaro Stainfeld Link Chairman
Juliana Aguinaga Damião Salem Director-Legal & Compliance
David Coury Neto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYPERA S.A.-1.90%4 007
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.23%452 524
ROCHE HOLDING AG16.07%340 293
PFIZER, INC.27.00%260 767
NOVO NORDISK A/S48.90%231 239
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY50.94%231 033