Hypera S A : OESM - Call Notice

CALL NOTICE

SHAREHOLDERS' ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY MEETING

TO BE HELD ON APRIL 26, 2022

Messrs. shareholders of Hypera S.A. ("Hypera Pharma" or "Company") are hereby called to meet in the Shareholders' Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting to be held on April 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ("Shareholders' Meeting"), at the Company's administrative office,

located in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Magalhães de Castro, 4.800, 24th floor, suite 241, Edifício Continental Tower, Cidade Jardim, Zip Code 05676-120, for the purposes of, pursuant to the provisions of Article 121 et seq. of Law No. 6,404/76, as amended and in force ("Brazilian Corporations Law"), to review, discuss and vote on the following agenda:

1. IN SHAREHOLDERS' ORDINARY MEETING i. The management's accounts, the managerial report and the financial statements of the Company, together with the independent auditors' report, relating to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021; ii. The allocation of the Company's net profit related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021; and iii. The annual global remuneration of the Company's managers for the fiscal year to be ended on December 31, 2022, and of the Fiscal Council's members, if installed.

2. IN SHAREHOLDERS' EXTRAORDINARY MEETING: i. The amendment to the Shares Concession Plan in a Matching System for the fiscal year of 2017, approved within the scope of the Shareholders' Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting of the Company held on April 19, 2017 and re-ratified by the Shareholders' Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting of the Company held on April 19, 2018; ii. The amendment to the Shares Concession Plan in a Matching System for the fiscal years of 2018 and 2019, approved within the scope of the Shareholders'

Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting of the Company held on April 19, 2018 and amended by the Shareholders' Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting of the Company held on April 24, 2019;

iii. The amendment to the Restricted Shares Granting Plan, approved within the scope of the Shareholders' Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting of the Company held on April 14, 2016, amended by the Shareholders' Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting of the Company held on April 19, 2018 and by the Shareholders' Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting of the Company held on April 24, 2019;

iv. The amendment to the Company's Bylaws, in order to adapt it to certain rules of the Novo Mercado Regulation (Regulamento do Novo Mercado) and the legislation currently in force, as indicated in the Management's Proposal regarding the Shareholders' Meeting; and

v.

The renumbering of articles and the consolidation of the Company's Bylaws.

GENERAL INFORMATION:

1. The documents and information pertaining to the matters to be discussed in the

Shareholders' Meeting called hereby are at the disposal of the shareholders at the Company's administrative office, of which its address is indicated above, as well as in the websites of the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) (www.cvm.gov.br), of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and of the Company (https://ri.hypera.com.br), in accordance with the provisions of the Brazilian Corporations Law and CVM Rule No. 481/2009, as amended and in force.

2. Exceptionally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will not require recognition of signatures by a Notary Public, certification of copies, apostille, notarization and/or legalization of the documentation required for participating in the Shareholders'

Meeting, nor translation of documents in English.

3. To attend the Shareholders' Meeting, the shareholders shall present the relevant certificate or extract of book-entry shares issued by the depositary financial institution within three (3) business days prior to the date of the Meeting and (a) if a legal entity: copies of the articles of incorporation or bylaws or articles of association, minutes of the meeting in which the Board of Directors (if any) was appointed and minutes of the meeting in which the Board of Officers was appointed, which contain the election of the legal representative(s) attending the Shareholders' Meeting; (b) if an individual: copies of the identity document and the Individuals' Taxpayers Register (CPF) of the shareholder; and (c) if an investment fund: copies of the fund's regulations and the bylaws or articles of association of the fund administrator or manager, as well as the minutes of the election of the legal representative(s)

attending the Shareholders' Meeting.

4. In the event that the Shareholder wishes to be represented at the Shareholders' Meeting by proxy, the Shareholder shall send to the Company a power of attorney granted pursuant to Article 126, paragraph one, of the Brazilian Corporations Law and other applicable legislation, with specific powers, and copies of the identity document and the Individuals' Taxpayers Register (CPF) of the attending attorney-in-fact, as well as, in case of a legal entity or an investment fund, copies of the of the identity document and of the minutes of the election of the legal representative(s) who signed the power of attorney that proves the powers of representation, in addition to the documents indicated in item 3 above.

5. Alternatively, Messrs. Shareholders may attend the Shareholders' Meeting by sending, as of the date hereof, the remote voting ballot, as available on the website of the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and of the Company (https://ri.hypera.com.br), regarding the matters comprised in the agenda of the Meeting: (i) by transmitting instructions to fill out the remote voting ballot to their custodians, if the shares are deposited in a central depository; (ii) by transmitting instructions to fill out the remote voting ballot to the financial institution hired by the Company for the provision of securities bookkeeping services, if the shares are not deposited in a central depository; or (iii) directly to the Company, by postal or electronic mail. The voting instructions shall be received by the custodian, the bookkeeping agent, or the Company up to seven (7) days before the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, unless a shorter term is established, being provided that, in case of direct mailing to the Company of the remote voting ballot, duly initialed and signed, it shall be accompanied by the other documents indicated in item 3 above.

São Paulo, March 25, 2022.

ALVARO STAINFELD LINK

Chairman of the Board of Directors