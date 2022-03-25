Hypera S A : OSM - Remote Voting Ballot

REMOTE VOTING BALLOT

SHAREHOLDERS' ORDINARY MEETING OF HYPERA S.A.,

TO BE HELD ON APRIL 26, 2022

C. Instructions for Completion

In the event the Shareholder wishes to participate in the Shareholders' Ordinary Meeting of

Hypera S.A. ("Shareholders' Meeting"), to be held on April 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., by remote voting, this Ballot shall: (i) be completely filled; (ii) have all its pages initialed; and (iii) in the end, be signed by the Shareholder or by its legal representative.

D. Guidelines for delivery

For the participation and remote voting, this Ballot shall be sent by the Shareholder:

(i) by transmitting the instructions to fill the Ballot to its custodian, in case the shares are deposited in a central depository; or

(ii) by transmitting the instruction to fill the Ballot to the financial institution indicated in item F below, hired by the Company to render services of bookkeeping securities, in case the shares are not deposited in a central depository; or

(iii) directly to the Company, by postal or electronic mail, to the Company's Address indicated below in item E.

In case the Shareholder chooses to exercise its right to vote remotely through service providers, they shall enter in contact with the bookkeeper or its respective custodian, as the case may be, and verify all the procedures established by them for the issuance of remote vote through ballot, as well as the documents and information demanded by them.

In the event the Shareholder, however, chooses to send the Ballot directly to the Company, the Shareholder shall deliver to the Company evidence or extract of the book entry shares, indicating the number of their Company's shares, as well as the Ballot dully filled, initialed and signed, and:

(i) if a legal entity: copies of the instrument of incorporation or bylaws or articles of association, minutes of the election of the Board of Directors (if any) and minutes of the election of the Board of Officers, which contain the election of the legal representative(s) signing the Ballot; or

(ii) if an individual: copies of the shareholder's identity document and Individuals Taxpayers' Register (CPF); or

(iii) if an investment fund: copies of the fund regulation and bylaws or articles of association of the fund administrator or manager, as well as the minutes of the election of the legal representative(s) signing the Ballot.

The following identification documents will be accepted, provided they have photograph: RG,

RNE, Driver's License, Passport or officially recognized professional class card.

The voting instructions shall be received by the custodian, the bookkeeper, or by the Company up to seven (7) days before the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e., until April 19, 2022, including, except if a shorter period is established.

The Company will confirm to the Shareholder the receipt of the documents and will inform the eventual need for rectification or reshipping of the Ballot or of the documents accompanying it. E. Company's Address

Hypera S.A.

Avenida Magalhães de Castro, 4.800, 24th floor, Edifício Continental Tower Cidade Jardim - São Paulo/SP

Zip Code 05676-120

E-mail:ri@hypera.com.br

To: Departamento de Relações com Investidores F. Bookkeeper's Adress

Banco Bradesco S.A.

To: Departamento de Ações e Custódia

Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Amarelo - 2nd floor Vila Yara

Osasco/SP

Zip Code 06029-900

E-mail:dac.acecustodia@bradesco.com.brPhone: 0800 701 1616

G. RESOLUTIONS RELATED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' ORDINARY MEETING

1. Resolve on the management's accounts, the managerial report and the financial statements of the Company, together with the report of the independent auditors, relating to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021.

[ ] Approve

[ ] Reject

[ ] Abstain

2. Resolve on the allocation of the Company's net profit related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021, which shall be the following:

(i) not to allocate to the Company's legal reserve the amount corresponding to five percent (5%) of the net profit, pursuant to Article 193, paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Corporations Law, since the sum of the balances of the Legal Reserve and of the Capital Reserve exceeds thirty percent (30%) of the Company's capital stock;

(ii) to allocate the amount of five hundred and sixty-seven million, ninety-seven thousand, five hundred and eighty-six reais and ninety-nine cents (R$ 567,097,586.99), corresponding to forty-three point four percent (43.4%) of the net profit, after adjustments of prior fiscal years to be compensated, to the Reserve for Tax Incentives, pursuant to Article 195-A of the Brazilian Corporations Law; and

(iii) not to distribute additional profit, considering that there has already been the distribution of interest on equity regarding the fiscal year of 2021, credited to the minimum mandatory dividend, in the sum of seven hundred and seventy-nine million, ninety thousand, three hundred and thirty-two reais and forty-nine cents (R$ 779,090,332.49), which equals to the amount net of taxes of six hundred and seventy-nine million, five hundred and seventy-five thousand, one hundred and fifty-four reais and thirty-eight cents (R$ 679,575,154.38), as declared to shareholders at the Meetings of the Company's Board of Directors held on March 23, 2021, June 28, 2021, September 22, 2021 and December 21, 2021 and paid on January 7, 2022.

[ ] Approve

[ ] Reject

[ ] Abstain

3. To establish the global and annual remuneration of the Company's managers for the fiscal year to be ended on December 31, 2022 in up to forty-five million reais (R$ 45,000,000.00) and of the members of the fiscal council, if installed, in up to three hundred and fifty-one thousand, seven hundred and ninety-two reais (R$ 351,792.00), pursuant to article 162, paragraph 3, of the Brazilian Corporations Law.

[ ] Approve

[ ] Reject

[ ] Abstain

4. Do you wish to install the Fiscal Council, pursuant to article 161 of the Brazilian Corporations Law?

[ ] Approve

[ ] Reject

[ ] Abstain

