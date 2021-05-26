Hypera S A : Annual Report

Introduction Profile Integrated Approach Focus on Social Development Responsible Growth Attachments Credits
About the Report
GRI 102-12 • 102-50 • 102-54
We present to our stakeholders the
Annual Report of Hypera Pharma.
We hereby share the highlights of our integrated and strategic approach, which have enabled our value creation between January 1 and December 31, 2020.
The concept guiding this Report and our sustainability strategy is "Connecting purposes for people to live longer and better." It is the result of a materiality study conducted in 2020, about which you can learn more on page 82. In addition, we aggregate the results of our subsidiaries in order to allow a correlation with our consolidated financial statements.
Reading tools
Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)
Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards We adopt the guidelines of the Global Report Initiative (GRI), the GRI Standards, in the essential adherence option. The GRI indicators are highlighted throughout the content, with the symbol GRIXXX-XX.
It is possible to refer to the full table of contents and the pages on which the contents are mentioned on page 74.
As signatories of the Universal Principles of the Global Compact, our Report is in line with the 2030 Agenda, which proposes the achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), an initiative of the United Nations Organization (UNO). The list of our priority SDG, including the chapters on the Report, can be found in the map on page 21.
Introduction Profile Integrated Approach Focus on Social Development Responsible Growth Attachments Credits
Message from the CEO
GRI 102-14
We have completed another cycle reaffirming the crucial role played by Hypera Pharma and its subsidiaries to ensure the health and well-being of all Brazilians, including our collaborators and the communities with which we have a relationship, particularly amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
Aiming at safety in the first place, in early 2020, we underwent a quick adaptation process: we moved the administrative and field departments to the home office system and intensified safety protocols to ensure continuity of the work performed by our crucial production, and Research and Development teams. We tested 100% of our on-site staff and implemented the requirement to wear masks and social distancing in the facilities, combined with disinfection with 70% isopropyl alcohol.
Later that year, in order to resume the on-site work performed by our administrative team, we relied on the guidance given by Hospital Sírio-Libanês, one of the most prestigious hospitals in Brazil.
In addition, we extended our efforts to fight the pandemic to the communities where the Hypera Pharma's Group operates, with emphasis to the city of Anápolis (GO), where our main pharmaceutical complex is located.
In total, in 2020, we donated to the city of Anápolis 20 lung ventilators, 1,000 PCR‑RT tests and 100 infrared thermometers to the municipal health system.
Despite the several challenges, we had a transforming year of new achievements.
In August, we completed the purchase of the Buscopan, Buscofem and Buscoduo brands, which consolidated the absolute leadership of Hypera Pharma in the Brazilian market for over-the-counter (OTC) medicines.
We also took a major step with the acquisition of Takeda's portfolio in Brazil, including relevant brands, such as Neosaldina, Eparema, Nebacetin, Alektos, Nesina, and Dramin. The transaction, which was effectively completed in January 2021, placed the Company in the quest for leadership in the Brazilian pharmaceutical industry.
These transforming acquisitions have reinforced the position of the Company in the market for OTC medicines-incorporating into our portfolio two of the biggest brands in this segment in Brazil (Neosaldina and the Buscopan family)-in addition to allowing the introduction of Hypera Pharma in new therapeutic classes, including diabetes, one of the largest in the Brazilian industry.
In 2020, we increased the visibility of our brands, after buying the naming rights of Neo Química Arena for
20 years. We also renewed the sponsorship of Globo TV football programming for 2021, increasing our presence in several different platforms, including paid and broadcast TV, in addition to the digital means.
The year of 2020 also represented an advance in digital transformation of Hypera Pharma.
We launched our e-commerce platform, iHypera, which resulted in a closer approximation to our end consumers.
Also within this scope, we created an exclusive team focused on digital trade marketing with the intent of leveraging the exposure and promotion of our products on websites and applications. In order for all customers and points of sale to have access to the special conditions of our products, we also developed a new B2B omnichannel platform, which was launched in early 2021.
In line with our purpose of providing access to healthcare for the Brazilian population by offering high quality and safe products, in 2020, we made record investments in innovation, totalling BRL 350.2 million-a 44% increase if compared to the previous year-and achieving an innovation rate of 33%1.
Annual Report 2020 Hypera Pharma
¹ Innovation Rate takes into account the percentage of the Net Revenue of products launched over the past five years on the Total Net Revenue.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.