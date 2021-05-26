Hypera S A : Annual Report

We have completed another cycle reaffirming the crucial role played by Hypera Pharma and its subsidiaries to ensure the health and well-being of all Brazilians, including our collaborators and the communities with which we have a relationship, particularly amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Aiming at safety in the first place, in early 2020, we underwent a quick adaptation process: we moved the administrative and field departments to the home office system and intensified safety protocols to ensure continuity of the work performed by our crucial production, and Research and Development teams. We tested 100% of our on-site staff and implemented the requirement to wear masks and social distancing in the facilities, combined with disinfection with 70% isopropyl alcohol. Later that year, in order to resume the on-site work performed by our administrative team, we relied on the guidance given by Hospital Sírio-Libanês, one of the most prestigious hospitals in Brazil. In addition, we extended our efforts to fight the pandemic to the communities where the Hypera Pharma's Group operates, with emphasis to the city of Anápolis (GO), where our main pharmaceutical complex is located.

In total, in 2020, we donated to the city of Anápolis 20 lung ventilators, 1,000 PCR‑RT tests and 100 infrared thermometers to the municipal health system. Despite the several challenges, we had a transforming year of new achievements. In August, we completed the purchase of the Buscopan, Buscofem and Buscoduo brands, which consolidated the absolute leadership of Hypera Pharma in the Brazilian market for over-the-counter (OTC) medicines. We also took a major step with the acquisition of Takeda's portfolio in Brazil, including relevant brands, such as Neosaldina, Eparema, Nebacetin, Alektos, Nesina, and Dramin. The transaction, which was effectively completed in January 2021, placed the Company in the quest for leadership in the Brazilian pharmaceutical industry. These transforming acquisitions have reinforced the position of the Company in the market for OTC medicines-incorporating into our portfolio two of the biggest brands in this segment in Brazil (Neosaldina and the Buscopan family)-in addition to allowing the introduction of Hypera Pharma in new therapeutic classes, including diabetes, one of the largest in the Brazilian industry.