  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Hypera S.A.
  News
  Summary
    HYPE3   BRHYPEACNOR0

HYPERA S.A.

(HYPE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 06/07
36.98 BRL   +3.15%
05:52pHYPERA S A  : Company, Subsidiary and affiliates Form - May
PU
05:46pHYPERA S A  : Consolidated Form - May
PU
05/26HYPERA S A  : Annual Report
PU
Hypera S A : Company, Subsidiary and affiliates Form - May

06/10/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
INDIVIDUAL FORM

Securities traded by the Company itself, its subsidiaries and affiliates

CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11

In 05/21

  1. Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction
  • ) No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:

Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.

Name: Hypera S.A.CNPJ: 02.932.074/0001-91

Qualification: Company - Treasury

Beginning Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Shares

Registered Common Shares

2.041.242

Month Transactions

Securities

Nature

Intermediary

Transaction

Day

Amount

Price (R$)

Shares

Common Shares

Ágora

Stock Options

3

60.000

28,93

ExerciseTransfer

Shares

Common Shares

Ágora

Stock Options

4

72.000

28,93

ExerciseTransfer

Ending Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Shares

Registered Common Shares

1.909.242

Participation %

Total

0,3%

Volume (R$)

1.735.800

2.082.960

Participation %

Total

0,3%

INDIVIDUAL FORM

Securities traded by the Company itself, its subsidiaries and affiliates

CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11

In 05/21

( ) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction

  1. No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:

Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.

Name: Brainfarma Indústria Química e Farmacêutica S.A.CNPJ: 05.161.069/0001-10

Qualification: Subsidiary

Beginning Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Shares

Registered Common Shares

0

Month Transactions

Securities

Nature

Intermediary

Transaction

Day

Amount

Price (R$)

-

Ending Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Shares

Registered Common Shares

0

Participation %

Total

0%

Volume (R$)

Participation %

Total

0%

INDIVIDUAL FORM

Securities traded by the Company itself, its subsidiaries and affiliates

CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11

In 05/21

( ) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction

  1. No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:

Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.

Name: Cosmed Indústria de Cosméticos e Medicamentos S/ACNPJ: 61.082.426/0002-07

Qualification: Subsidiary

Beginning Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Shares

Registered Common Shares

0

Month Transactions

Securities

Nature

Intermediary

Transaction

Day

Amount

Price (R$)

-

Ending Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Shares

Registered Common Shares

0

Participation %

Total

0%

Volume (R$)

Participation %

Total

0%

INDIVIDUAL FORM

Securities traded by the Company itself, its subsidiaries and affiliates

CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11

In 05/21

( ) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction

  1. No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:

Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.

Name: My Agência de Propaganda Ltda.CNPJ: 03.532.177/0001-27

Qualification: Subsidiary

Beginning Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Shares

Registered Common Shares

0

Month Transactions

Securities

Nature

Intermediary

Transaction

Day

Amount

Price (R$)

-

Ending Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Shares

Registered Common Shares

0

Participation %

Total

0%

Volume (R$)

Participation %

Total

0%

INDIVIDUAL FORM

Securities traded by the Company itself, its subsidiaries and affiliates

CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11

In 05/21

( ) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction

  1. No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:

Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.

Name: Bionovis S.A. - Companhia Brasileira de Biotecnologia FarmacêuticaCNPJ: 12.320.079/0001-17

Qualification: Affiliate

Beginning Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Shares

Registered Common Shares

0

Month Transactions

Securities

Nature

Intermediary

Transaction

Day

Amount

Price (R$)

-

Ending Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Shares

Registered Common Shares

0

Participation %

Total

0%

Volume (R$)

Participation %

Total

0%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hypera SA published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 21:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
