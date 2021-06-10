Log in
    HYPE3   BRHYPEACNOR0

HYPERA S.A.

(HYPE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 06/07
36.98 BRL   +3.15%
Hypera S A : Consolidated Form - May

06/10/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
CONSOLIDATED FORM

Securities Traded by the Management and Related Persons

CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11

In 05/2021

( ) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction

  1. No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:

Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.

Groups and

(x) Controlling Shareholders

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Statutory

( ) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical and Advisory Organs

Related Persons

Officers

Beginning Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Participation %

Total

Shares

Registered Common Shares

229.548.292

36,2%

Call Option

HYPE3 Call Options

0

-

Put Option

HYPE3 Put Options

0

-

Month Transactions

Securities

Nature

Intermediary

Transaction

Day

Amount

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

Ending Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Participation %

Total

Shares

Registered Common Shares

229.548.292

36,2%

Call Option

HYPE3 Call Options

0

-

Put Option

HYPE3 Put Options

0

-

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Securities Traded by the Management and Related Persons

CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11

In 05/2021

() Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction

  1. No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:

Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.

Groups and

( ) Controlling

(x) Board of Directors

( ) Statutory

( ) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical and Advisory Organs

Related Persons

Shareholders

Officers

Beginning Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Participation %

Total

Shares

Registered Common Shares

621.922

0,1%

Month Transactions

Securities

Nature

Intermediary

Transaction

Day

Amount

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

-

Ending Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Participation %

Total

Shares

Registered Common Shares

621.922

0,1%

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Securities Traded by the Management and Related Persons

CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11

In 05/2021

(x ) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction

() No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:

Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.

Groups and

( ) Controlling

( ) Board of Directors

(x) Statutory

( ) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical and Advisory Organs

Related Persons

Shareholders

Officers

Beginning Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Participation %

Total

Shares

Registered Common Shares

488.175

0,1%

Month Transactions

Securities

Nature

Intermediary

Transaction

Day

Amount

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

Shares

Common Shares

Ágora

Stock Options

3

60.000

28,93

1.735.800,00

Exercise Transfer

Shares

Common Shares

Ágora

Sell

5

50.000

34,51

1.725.582,00

Shares

Common Shares

Ágora

Sell

19

6.000

35,15

210.900,00

Shares

Common Shares

Itaú

Sell

19

500

34,69

17.345,00

Shares

Common Shares

Itaú

Sell

19

60

34,68

2.080,80

Shares

Common Shares

Ágora

Sell

12

32.000

33,25

1.064.000,00

Shares

Common Shares

XP

Sell

1

2.500

32,52

81.300,00

Ending Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Participation %

Total

Shares

Registered Common Shares

457.115

0,1%

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Securities Traded by the Management and Related Persons

CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11

In 05/2021

( ) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction

  1. No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:

Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.

Groups and

( ) Controlling

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Statutory

(x) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical and Advisory Organs

Related Persons

Shareholders

Officers

Beginning Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Participation %

Total

Shares

Registered Common Shares

700

0,0%

Month Transactions

Securities

Nature

Intermediary

Transaction

Day

Amount

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

-

Ending Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Participation %

Total

Shares

Registered Common Shares

700

0,0%

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Securities Traded by the Management and Related Persons

CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11

In 05/2021

( ) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction

  1. No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:

Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.

Groups and

( ) Controlling

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Statutory

( ) Fiscal Council

(x) Technical and Advisory Organs

Related Persons

Shareholders

Officers

Beginning Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Participation %

Total

Shares

Registered Common Shares

18.000

0,0%

Month Transactions

Securities

Nature

Intermediary

Transaction

Day

Amount

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

-

Ending Balance

Securities

Nature

Amount

Participation %

Total

Shares

Registered Common Shares

18.000

0,0%

Disclaimer

Hypera SA published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 21:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
