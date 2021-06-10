|
Hypera S A : Consolidated Form - May
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Securities Traded by the Management and Related Persons
CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11
In 05/2021
( ) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction
-
No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:
|
Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups and
|
(x) Controlling Shareholders
|
( ) Board of Directors
|
( ) Statutory
|
( ) Fiscal Council
|
( ) Technical and Advisory Organs
|
Related Persons
|
|
|
|
Officers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning Balance
|
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
Amount
|
Participation %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Shares
|
|
Registered Common Shares
|
|
|
229.548.292
|
36,2%
|
Call Option
|
|
HYPE3 Call Options
|
|
|
0
|
-
|
Put Option
|
|
HYPE3 Put Options
|
|
|
0
|
-
|
|
|
|
Month Transactions
|
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
Nature
|
Intermediary
|
Transaction
|
Day
|
Amount
|
Price (R$)
|
Volume (R$)
|
|
|
|
Ending Balance
|
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
Amount
|
Participation %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Shares
|
|
Registered Common Shares
|
|
|
229.548.292
|
36,2%
|
Call Option
|
|
HYPE3 Call Options
|
|
|
0
|
-
|
Put Option
|
|
HYPE3 Put Options
|
|
|
0
|
-
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Securities Traded by the Management and Related Persons
CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11
In 05/2021
() Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction
-
No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:
|
Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups and
|
( ) Controlling
|
(x) Board of Directors
|
( ) Statutory
|
( ) Fiscal Council
|
( ) Technical and Advisory Organs
|
Related Persons
|
Shareholders
|
Officers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning Balance
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
Amount
|
Participation %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Shares
|
|
Registered Common Shares
|
|
|
621.922
|
0,1%
|
|
|
|
Month Transactions
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
Nature
|
Intermediary
|
Transaction
|
Day
|
Amount
|
Price (R$)
|
Volume (R$)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending Balance
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
Amount
|
Participation %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Shares
|
|
Registered Common Shares
|
|
|
621.922
|
0,1%
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Securities Traded by the Management and Related Persons
CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11
In 05/2021
(x ) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction
() No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:
|
Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups and
|
( ) Controlling
|
( ) Board of Directors
|
(x) Statutory
|
( ) Fiscal Council
|
( ) Technical and Advisory Organs
|
Related Persons
|
Shareholders
|
Officers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning Balance
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
Amount
|
Participation %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Shares
|
|
Registered Common Shares
|
|
|
488.175
|
0,1%
|
|
|
|
Month Transactions
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
Nature
|
Intermediary
|
Transaction
|
Day
|
Amount
|
Price (R$)
|
Volume (R$)
|
Shares
|
Common Shares
|
Ágora
|
Stock Options
|
3
|
60.000
|
28,93
|
1.735.800,00
|
Exercise Transfer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
Common Shares
|
Ágora
|
Sell
|
5
|
50.000
|
34,51
|
1.725.582,00
|
Shares
|
Common Shares
|
Ágora
|
Sell
|
19
|
6.000
|
35,15
|
210.900,00
|
Shares
|
Common Shares
|
Itaú
|
Sell
|
19
|
500
|
34,69
|
17.345,00
|
Shares
|
Common Shares
|
Itaú
|
Sell
|
19
|
60
|
34,68
|
2.080,80
|
Shares
|
Common Shares
|
Ágora
|
Sell
|
12
|
32.000
|
33,25
|
1.064.000,00
|
Shares
|
Common Shares
|
XP
|
Sell
|
1
|
2.500
|
32,52
|
81.300,00
|
|
|
|
Ending Balance
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
Amount
|
Participation %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Shares
|
|
Registered Common Shares
|
|
|
457.115
|
0,1%
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Securities Traded by the Management and Related Persons
CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11
In 05/2021
( ) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction
-
No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:
|
Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups and
|
( ) Controlling
|
( ) Board of Directors
|
( ) Statutory
|
(x) Fiscal Council
|
( ) Technical and Advisory Organs
|
Related Persons
|
Shareholders
|
Officers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning Balance
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
Amount
|
Participation %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Shares
|
|
Registered Common Shares
|
|
|
700
|
0,0%
|
|
|
|
Month Transactions
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
Nature
|
Intermediary
|
Transaction
|
Day
|
Amount
|
Price (R$)
|
Volume (R$)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending Balance
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
Amount
|
Participation %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Shares
|
|
Registered Common Shares
|
|
|
700
|
0,0%
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Securities Traded by the Management and Related Persons
CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11
In 05/2021
( ) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction
-
No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:
|
Issuer Company: Hypera S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups and
|
( ) Controlling
|
( ) Board of Directors
|
( ) Statutory
|
( ) Fiscal Council
|
(x) Technical and Advisory Organs
|
Related Persons
|
Shareholders
|
Officers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning Balance
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
Amount
|
Participation %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Shares
|
|
Registered Common Shares
|
|
|
18.000
|
0,0%
|
|
|
|
Month Transactions
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
Nature
|
Intermediary
|
Transaction
|
Day
|
Amount
|
Price (R$)
|
Volume (R$)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending Balance
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
Amount
|
Participation %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Shares
|
|
Registered Common Shares
|
|
|
18.000
|
0,0%
|
