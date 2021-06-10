Hypera S A : Consolidated Form - May

No transactions were carried out with securities or derivatives, pursuant to art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction, and those are the securities and derivatives positions held:

Securities Traded by the Management and Related Persons

CONSOLIDATED FORM

CVM Instruction 358/2002, art. 11

In 05/2021

(x ) Only the following securities and derivative transactions occurred in accordance with art. 11 of 358/2002 CVM Instruction

