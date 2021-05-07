Hypera S A : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Versão em Inglês

Operating Scenario

In 1Q21, Hypera Pharma's Net Revenue grew 43.7% and reached R$1,170.9 million. This growth was mainly driven by: (i) the contribution to Net Revenue of the portfolio of medicines acquired from Takeda and the Buscopan family, and (ii) the 11.5% organic growth in sell-out¹, or 2.0 percentage points above the market, which continued to be favored by the gradual demand improvement in the Brazilian pharmaceutical retail market observed since the second half of 2020 and by the Company's initiatives to accelerate its long-termsustainable growth. When excluding the contribution to Net Revenues from the portfolio of medicines acquired from Takeda and the Buscopan family, Net Revenues growth reached 16.3%.

Similars and Generics was once again the main highlight with strong double-digit growth, driven mainly by: (i) the Company's robust distribution platform; (ii) the initiatives to increase the visibility of the Neo Química brand; and (iii) the expansion of the production capacity of solids in the Anápolis facilities. It is important to mention that Hypera

Pharma has in its innovation pipeline important launches for this year, which should contribute to the increase of Company's coverage in generics in the pharmaceutical retail market to approximately 55% of the total molecules by the end of 2021.

In Prescription Products, the performance was mainly benefited by the growth in chronic medicines, a segment in which the Company has been strengthening its participation in recent years with several relevant launches, in dermatology and in the Vitamin D market, with its leading brand Addera D-3.This performance led to a market share expansion in

Prescriptions Products for the second consecutive quarter.

In Consumer Health, the highlights were the Vitamins, Supplements and Nutritionals segment, whose growth was boosted by the recent brand extensions of Vitasay and Finn, the Gastrointestinal segment, with the brands Tamarine, Epocler and Gastrol, and the recent launch Maracugina Noite.

The Company was able to expand the EBITDA from Continuing Operations Margin by 4.0 percentage points, to 30.9% in 1Q21, when excluding Other Operating Revenues, thanks to the greater discipline in the costs and expenses management and to the integration synergies from the acquired portfolios. The Company's operating cash generation grew by 67.4% in the quarter, when excluding the amount of R$135.0 million of initial working capital investment related the portfolio of brands acquired from Takeda.

The Company continued to advance in its digital transformation and at the end of 1Q21 launched Parceiro Hypera, its omnichannel B2B platform that will allow all clients and points of sale to have access to the innovations and special conditions of the Hypera Pharma product portfolio. It is important to mention that the Company already has approximately 10% of its clients registered in the platform, and that the sales to these clients are already growing above the average.

In addition, Hypera Ventures made its second corporate venture capital investment with the acquisition of a minority stake in Consulta Remédios, the largest platform for accessing and consulting medicines information in Brazil (www.consultaremedios.com.br). This movement seeks to increase the Company´s proximity to its end consumers in order to understand their consumption habits aiming to boost sales and promote quality health to Brazilians.

The Company continues to invest in its sustainable growth in order to capture the most diverse opportunities in the pharmaceutical market, without losing sight of its commitment to the remuneration of its shareholders. In 1Q21, the

Company approved Interest on Equity of R$194.8 million referring to 1Q21 (R$0.31/share), an increase of 5% over the amount declared in 1Q20.

The sell-out growth observed in the last quarters, the integration of the portfolios acquired, the recent launches and the innovation pipeline with more than 350 projects put the Company in a leading position in the Brazilian pharmaceutical market.

Thus, the Company announced for 2021 Net Revenue guidance of around R$5,900 million, EBITDA from Continuing Operations guidance of around R$2,000 million, and Net Income from Continuing Operations guidance of around R$1,550 million. For the purpose of the guidance, EBITDA from Continuing Operations did not consider any balance for "Other Operating Revenues (Expenses)".

Note: ¹ Sell-out PPP 1Q21 (Pharmacy Purchase Price), as informed by IQVIA, considers the average purchase price pharmacies and chains. It does not consider the sell-out of the Buscopan family and the brands acquired from Takeda; 2As informed by IQVIA, it excludes the infant formula segment.