Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (Cboe CA: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, today announced that the Company has received approval to list its common shares (the "Shares") on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") following satisfaction of regulatory requirements (the "Listing"). The Shares will be de-listed from Cboe Canada (formerly NEO Exchange) at the close of markets on March 27, 2024, and begin trading on the TSXV at the open of markets on March 28, 2024.

"Our listing on the TSXV marks a strategic advancement for Hypercharge," stated David Bibby, President and CEO. "This move not only amplifies our presence in the marketplace, but importantly connects us with a wider spectrum of investors, who are looking for long-term growth opportunities in sustainable energy infrastructure, both in Canada and internationally."

Upon Listing, the Company's trading symbol 'HC' will remain unchanged, and shareholders will not be required to take any action. The Shares will also continue to be listed on the OTCQB Marketplace in the United States under the symbol 'HCNWF' and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'PB7'. The total number of Shares issued and outstanding following completion of the Listing will be 70,396,834.

Changes to the Board of Directors

Hypercharge is announcing changes to its board of directors (the "Board"). The board size will be reduced from six members to five members, with three being independent. Joining the Board is Mr. Keith Inman and leaving the Board are Bronson Peever and Shahab Samimi.

Mr. Inman is a partner in the Business Law group of Pushor Mitchell LLP, a full-service law firm located in Kelowna, British Columbia, with a practice focused on advising emerging and mid-market companies on corporate/commercial and securities law related matters, including corporate finance and M&A transactions. Mr. Inman has been a director and officer of multiple public companies.

"Hypercharge is excited to welcome Keith Inman to our Board. Keith brings a wealth of experience and insight that will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and grow," said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge. "The Company also extends our deepest gratitude to Bronson Peever and Shahab Samimi for their significant contributions and dedicated service. Their contributions have been significant, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours."

Agreement for Market-Making Services with Independent Trading Group ("ITG")

Further to the Company's press release on April 6, 2023, the Company engaged Independent Trading Group ("ITG") on November 5, 2022, to provide typical market making services, on a commercially reasonable basis, to provide liquidity and stability in a two-sided market in the Company's securities and provide management with a monthly report of trading activity (the "ITG Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the ITG Agreement, the Company will pay ITG CDN$6,500 per month for an initial 3-month term, renewable on a monthly basis. ITG holds no Shares in the Company and is an arm's length party to the Company.

Amended Agreement with MZ Investor Relations

Hypercharge is announcing it has amended its previously announced agreement (the "Agreement") with MZ Investor Relations Group ("MZ") whereby MZ shall now solely be paid a flat fee of US$8,500 per month. MZ will not be entitled to any compensation based on performance-based milestones. The term of the Agreement is four-months commencing February 16, 2024, and renewable monthly thereafter. MZ provides a variety of investor relations services, investment awareness and outreach, financial media relations, and public market insight.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (Cboe CA: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson | Executive Vice President | MZ Group

HC@mzgroup.us | (949) 491-8235

Media Contact:

Kyle Kingsnorth | Head of Marketing | Hypercharge

kyle.kingsnorth@hypercharge.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's application, and approval thereof, for Listing on the TSXV and delisting of the Shares on Cboe Canada. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither Cboe Canada nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of Cboe Canada) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202852