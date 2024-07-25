Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2024) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), today announced it has delivered from its sales backlog and recognized as revenue 200 of 778 charging stations for PCI Developments' King George Hub development in Surrey, BC. The Company began phased delivery in Spring 2024, with completion estimated by November 2024.

King George Hub is a landmark mixed-use development that will provide over 760,000 square feet of office and retail space in multiple phases, as well as approximately 1.2 million square feet of residential space situated at the junction of up to three rapid transit lines.

Hypercharge was selected in March 2023 by PCI Developments to provide 748 Level 2 charging stations, one for every residential parking space at King George Hub. In July 2023, the Company was selected to provide an additional 29 Level 2 charging stations and 1 dual-port DC Fast charger for use by visitors to commercial tenants.

"King George Hub's integrated, transit-oriented development is at the heart of the newly developed area in Surrey, and Hypercharge is executing the delivery progress for this substantial order on schedule," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "This development truly supports the future of real estate by adding EV charging stations to every residential parking stall in the project. We continue to move forward on our delivery timeline for the project, adding to our growth and revenue momentum for the second half of 2024."

Hypercharge is completing the project in collaboration with Mott Electric, which is managing installation of all chargers and infrastructure requirements. Founded in 1930, Mott Electric, a Hypercharge Preferred Partner, is one of the oldest and largest electrical contracting companies in BC's Lower Mainland.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding contractual performance and the expected timing, delivery and installation of EV charging stations. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "could", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

