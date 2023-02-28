Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hyperfine, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYPR   US44916K1060

HYPERFINE, INC.

(HYPR)
  Report
2023-02-28
1.355 USD   -2.52%
Hyperfine Gets FDA Clearance for Swoop MRI Software Update

02/28/2023 | 09:29am EST
By Chris Wack


Hyperfine Inc. said Tuesday that it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for the latest update of its Swoop MRI system software.

The company said this updated software significantly improves diffusion-weighted imaging and improves image quality.

With this clearance, Hyperfine said it achieved a significant 42% increase in the signal-to-noise ratio for the DWI sequence compared to the previous software version. This increase in SNR should yield a more substantially improved image quality for the DWI sequence, the company added.

The updated software also provides enhanced image uniformity for all sequences.

The DWI sequence in MRIs is important for patient care because it provides images that can be useful in diagnosing a wide range of neurological conditions, allowing for prompt and accurate treatment.

The updated Swoop system software is expected to roll out to customers in March.

Hyperfine shares were up 10% at $1.53 in premarket trading.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 0929ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7,69 M - -
Net income 2022 -76,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 98,2 M 98,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,8x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart HYPERFINE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hyperfine, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,39 $
Average target price 2,63 $
Spread / Average Target 89,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria Degois Sainz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alok Gupta Chief Financial Officer
R. Scott Huennekens Executive Chairman
Khan Siddiqui Chief Medical & Strategy Officer
Chip Truwit Senior Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYPERFINE, INC.65.48%98
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-1.43%208 653
DANAHER CORPORATION-6.58%180 651
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-12.67%81 199
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION1.60%67 176
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG7.17%59 391