Hyperfine Gets FDA Clearance for Swoop MRI Software Update

Hyperfine Inc. said Tuesday that it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for the latest update of its Swoop MRI system software.

The company said this updated software significantly improves diffusion-weighted imaging and improves image quality.

With this clearance, Hyperfine said it achieved a significant 42% increase in the signal-to-noise ratio for the DWI sequence compared to the previous software version. This increase in SNR should yield a more substantially improved image quality for the DWI sequence, the company added.

The updated software also provides enhanced image uniformity for all sequences.

The DWI sequence in MRIs is important for patient care because it provides images that can be useful in diagnosing a wide range of neurological conditions, allowing for prompt and accurate treatment.

The updated Swoop system software is expected to roll out to customers in March.

Hyperfine shares were up 10% at $1.53 in premarket trading.

