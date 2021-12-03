Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 100% OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN NOVEM GROUP

COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 100% OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN EACH OF (A) NOVEM HEALTHCARE PTE LTD; (B) NOVEM PHARMA PRIVATE LIMITED; AND (C)

NOVEM SCIENCES PRIVATE LIMITED BY HYPHENS PHARMA PTE. LTD.

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in Hyphens Pharma International Limited's ("Company") announcements dated 9 November 2021 ("9 November Announcement") and 19 November 2021 ("Announcements").

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of the Company refers to the Announcements relating to the Proposed Acquisition. The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has on 3 December 2021 completed the Proposed Acquisition ("Completion"). Accordingly, the Target Companies have become wholly-owned subsidiaries of HPPL following Completion.

As disclosed in the 9 November Announcement, pursuant to the SPA, the Company has on Completion allotted and issued 8,345,800 new ordinary shares (the "Consideration Shares") to the Vendors at the issue price of S$0.2926 per Consideration Share. Following the allotment and issuance of the Consideration Shares, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from 300,430,400 Shares to 308,776,200 Shares. The Consideration Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Shares. The Consideration Shares are expected to be listed and quoted on the Catalist board of the SGX-ST on or around 7 December 2021, and trading of the Consideration Shares is expected to commence at 9.00 a.m. on the same date.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Lim See Wah

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Date: 3 December 2021

