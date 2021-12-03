Log in
    1J5   SG1EE4000006

HYPHENS PHARMA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(1J5)
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 100% OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN NOVEM GROUP

12/03/2021 | 05:12am EST
COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 100% OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN EACH OF (A) NOVEM HEALTHCARE PTE LTD; (B) NOVEM PHARMA PRIVATE LIMITED; AND (C)

NOVEM SCIENCES PRIVATE LIMITED BY HYPHENS PHARMA PTE. LTD.

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in Hyphens Pharma International Limited's ("Company") announcements dated 9 November 2021 ("9 November Announcement") and 19 November 2021 ("Announcements").

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of the Company refers to the Announcements relating to the Proposed Acquisition. The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has on 3 December 2021 completed the Proposed Acquisition ("Completion"). Accordingly, the Target Companies have become wholly-owned subsidiaries of HPPL following Completion.

As disclosed in the 9 November Announcement, pursuant to the SPA, the Company has on Completion allotted and issued 8,345,800 new ordinary shares (the "Consideration Shares") to the Vendors at the issue price of S$0.2926 per Consideration Share. Following the allotment and issuance of the Consideration Shares, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from 300,430,400 Shares to 308,776,200 Shares. The Consideration Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Shares. The Consideration Shares are expected to be listed and quoted on the Catalist board of the SGX-ST on or around 7 December 2021, and trading of the Consideration Shares is expected to commence at 9.00 a.m. on the same date.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Lim See Wah

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Date: 3 December 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210) who can be contacted at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Disclaimer

Hyphens Pharma International Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
