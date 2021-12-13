General Announcement::HYPHENS PHARMA HAS INKED EXCLUSIVE LICENSING DEAL OF USTEKINUMAB BIOSIMILAR
12/13/2021 | 11:58pm EST
Media Release
Hyphens Pharma has inked exclusive licensing deal of Ustekinumab biosimilar for Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines
Singapore, 14 December 2021 - Hyphens Pharma International Limited ("Hyphens Pharma", "凯 帆药剂国际有限公司", or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), Singapore's leading specialty pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare group, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Hyphens Pharma Pte. Ltd., has signed an exclusive license and supply agreement with DKSH's subsidiary, Favorex Pte Ltd, to commercialise Ustekinumab biosimilar produced by Alvotech Hf ("Alvotech"), in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines ("Territories").
Alvotech (www.alvotech.com) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and manufacturing of high quality biosimilars1 for global markets. The proposed Ustekinumab biosimilar, which is undergoing clinical studies, is a human monoclonal antibody that targets interleukin-12("IL-12") and interleukin-23("IL-23") for the treatment of immune mediated disorders like plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and Crohn's disease. According to an article in Nature earlier this year, the worldwide sales of Ustekinumab was estimated to reach US$ 8.4 billion in 2021.2
A biosimilar is a biologic medical product, highly similar to an already approved biological medicine. Unlike generic drugs, biosimilars are not exact copies of an existing drug's chemical composition, but "highly similar", meaning close enough in duplication to accomplish the same therapeutic and clinical results.
DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 32,450 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 10.7 billion in 2020. The DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health and over-the-counter (OTC) products as well as medical devices. With around 7,970 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.4 billion in 2020.
Hyphens Pharma International Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is Singapore's leading specialty pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare group, leveraging on its diverse footprint in ASEAN countries. The Group has a direct presence in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, and is supplemented by a marketing and distribution network covering 10 other markets - Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong S.A.R., Macau S.A.R., Myanmar, Oman, South Korea and Sri Lanka.
Singapore is the Group's regional headquarters, where its strategic planning, finance, regulatory affairs, research and development, legal, business development and logistics operations are based. The Group's core business comprises the following segments: Specialty Pharma Principals, Proprietary Brands, and Medical Hypermart & Digital. Besides marketing and selling a range of specialty pharmaceutical products in selected ASEAN countries through exclusive distributorship or licensing and supply agreements with brand principals mainly from Europe and the United States, the Group also develops, markets and sells its own proprietary range of dermatological products and health supplement products. In addition, the Group operates a medical hypermart for healthcare professionals, healthcare institutions and retail pharmacies, to supply pharmaceutical products and medical supplies.
