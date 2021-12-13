General Announcement::HYPHENS PHARMA HAS INKED EXCLUSIVE LICENSING DEAL OF USTEKINUMAB BIOSIMILAR

Extracted on 3 December 2021 from "Top product forecasts for 2021",

A biosimilar is a biologic medical product, highly similar to an already approved biological medicine. Unlike generic drugs, biosimilars are not exact copies of an existing drug's chemical composition, but "highly similar", meaning close enough in duplication to accomplish the same therapeutic and clinical results.

Alvotech ( www.alvotech.com ) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and manufacturing of high quality biosimilars1 for global markets. The proposed Ustekinumab biosimilar, which is undergoing clinical studies, is a human monoclonal antibody that targets interleukin-12("IL-12") and interleukin-23("IL-23") for the treatment of immune mediated disorders like plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and Crohn's disease. According to an article in Nature earlier this year, the worldwide sales of Ustekinumab was estimated to reach US$ 8.4 billion in 2021.2

Singapore, 14 December 2021 - Hyphens Pharma International Limited ("Hyphens Pharma", "凯 帆药剂国际有限公司", or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), Singapore's leading specialty pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare group, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Hyphens Pharma Pte. Ltd., has signed an exclusive license and supply agreement with DKSH's subsidiary, Favorex Pte Ltd, to commercialise Ustekinumab biosimilar produced by Alvotech Hf ("Alvotech"), in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines ("Territories").

Mr Lim See Wah, ("林世华") Executive Chairman and CEO of Hyphens Pharma commented:

"Dermatology is one of our focus areas and we want to bring to market innovative medical

dermatological products to meet the needs of patients suffering from various skin disorders. We

were interested to add Ustekinumab to our product portfolio because of its dermatology

indications, which we believe will help to enhance our dermatology product offerings for Asia."

Mr Peter Dolinsky, Vice President, Own Brands Healthcare, Asia Pacific, DKSH, remarked: "We

are excited to partner with Hyphens Pharma to help bring Alvotech's Ustekinumab product to

Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. We are committed to bringing high-quality medical

products to Asian patients and believe that biosimilars have a tremendous opportunity to enhance

the standard of care for several diseases across Asian markets."

The exclusive license and supply agreement will not have a material effect on the net tangible

assets or earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2021.

