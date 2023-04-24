Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Hypoport SE
  News
  Summary
    HYQ   DE0005493365

HYPOPORT SE

(HYQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:55:27 2023-04-24 pm EDT
136.20 EUR   +2.25%
02:03pEarnings slump: Hypoport manages small operating profit at the start of the year
DP
01:32pHypoport Se : Profitable start to the year despite weak market environment
EQ
04/19Real estate financing under further pressure at Hypoport - share price weak
DP
Earnings slump: Hypoport manages small operating profit at the start of the year

04/24/2023 | 02:03pm EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The real estate slump resulting from the sharp rise in interest rates has caused financial services provider Hypoport to suffer significant business losses at the start of the year. Revenue in the first quarter fell by 30 percent year-on-year to 94 million euros, the company announced in Berlin on Monday evening on the basis of preliminary figures. Earnings before interest and taxes slumped by as much as 90 percent to one million euros.

Compared to the final quarter of 2022, however, both key figures had improved somewhat thanks to higher volumes in the market for private real estate financing as well as cost reductions, the statement said. The SDax company had already presented figures on transaction volumes on Hypoport's Europace lending platform in mid-April. CEO Ronald Slabke had seen in it a bottoming out, but not yet a real recovery of the financing market. The share price rose slightly on Monday evening on the Tradegate trading platform compared to the Xetra close./mis/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYPOPORT SE 0.90% 134.4 Delayed Quote.36.76%
SDAX 0.87% 13636.57 Delayed Quote.13.35%
Financials
Sales 2023 411 M 451 M 451 M
Net income 2023 14,3 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
Net Debt 2023 97,5 M 107 M 107 M
P/E ratio 2023 61,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 890 M 982 M 977 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
EV / Sales 2024 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 393
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart HYPOPORT SE
Duration : Period :
Hypoport SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYPOPORT SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 133,20 €
Average target price 192,40 €
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Slabke Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Pfeiffenberger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Würdemann Head-Group Operations
Roland Adams Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Krebs Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYPOPORT SE36.76%977
INTUIT INC.14.69%125 236
ADYEN N.V.12.09%49 128
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-17.05%33 342
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.87.61%15 303
WORLDLINE5.94%11 971
