Earnings slump: Hypoport manages small operating profit at the start of the year

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The real estate slump resulting from the sharp rise in interest rates has caused financial services provider Hypoport to suffer significant business losses at the start of the year. Revenue in the first quarter fell by 30 percent year-on-year to 94 million euros, the company announced in Berlin on Monday evening on the basis of preliminary figures. Earnings before interest and taxes slumped by as much as 90 percent to one million euros.

Compared to the final quarter of 2022, however, both key figures had improved somewhat thanks to higher volumes in the market for private real estate financing as well as cost reductions, the statement said. The SDax company had already presented figures on transaction volumes on Hypoport's Europace lending platform in mid-April. CEO Ronald Slabke had seen in it a bottoming out, but not yet a real recovery of the financing market. The share price rose slightly on Monday evening on the Tradegate trading platform compared to the Xetra close./mis/he