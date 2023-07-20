Hypoport SE is a Germany-based holding company. It operates trough its subsidiaries in four business divisions, such as: Segment of Credit platform which is engaged in business-to-business (B2B) credit markets service EUROPACE serving real estate financing, home loans and savings products, and installment loans; Individual Customer Segment engaged in online and independent financial distribution of Dr. Klein Privatkunden AG and the consumer portal consumerckivergleich.de in all business models that target consumers directly and offer advice on real estate financing, insurance or pension products; Real Estate Platforms which is engaged in real estate activities to digitize marketing, valuation, financing and real estate management and Insurance platform which operates in the field of insurance technology trough its platform SMART INSUR, which consults compares tariffs and administers insurance policies.