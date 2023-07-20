HYPOPORT AG : Hauck & Aufhauser is less optimistic
Today at 04:16 am
Share
Hauck & Aufhauser changes its rating and switches from Buy to Neutral. The target price is still set at EUR 192.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04:50:21 2023-07-20 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|170.40 EUR
|-5.60%
|+7.35%
|+72.38%
|10:16am
|HYPOPORT AG : Hauck & Aufhauser is less optimistic
|MD
|Jul. 19
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 07/19/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
|DP
|HYPOPORT AG : Hauck & Aufhauser is less optimistic
|MD
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 07/19/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
|DP
|Real estate stocks continue to recover - Hypoport posts double-digit rise
|DP
|Hypoport sees first signs of stabilization in the real estate market
|DP
|Certain Ordinary Registered Shares of Hypoport SE are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-JUL-2023.
|CI
|HYPOPORT AG : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating
|MD
|HYPOPORT AG : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
|MD
|New home loan business slumps by almost half
|DP
|Hypoport SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|HYPOPORT AG : Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
|MD
|HYPOPORT AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|Transcript : Hypoport SE, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 08, 2023
|CI
|Study: Real estate buyers bring more money and repay less
|DP
|Study: New construction financing business recovers slightly
|DP
|New construction financing business recovers slightly
|DP
|Hypoport manages small operating profit at the start of the year
|DP
|Earnings slump: Hypoport manages small operating profit at the start of the year
|DP
|Real estate financing under further pressure at Hypoport - share price weak
|DP
|Real estate financing still under pressure at Hypoport - boss sees bottoming out
|DP
|HYPOPORT AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|HYPOPORT AG : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|Hypoport SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Hypoport SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|HYPOPORT AG : Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
|MD
|HYPOPORT AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+72.38%
|1 351 M $
|0.00%
|908 M $
|+45.71%
|386 M $
|-10.90%
|139 M $
|-3.85%
|69 M $
|-21.62%
|46 M $
|+18.79%
|42 M $
|+11.09%
|19 M $
|-75.00%
|2 M $
|-37.50%
|1 M $