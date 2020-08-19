Log in
HYPOPORT SE: FIO brokerage software adopted by all LBS real estate brokers in the Savings Banks Finance Group

08/19/2020 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HYPOPORT SE: FIO brokerage software adopted by all LBS real estate brokers in the Savings Banks Finance Group

19.08.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LBS Immobilien GmbH Saar signs agreement
 

FIO brokerage software adopted by all LBS real estate brokers in the Savings Banks Finance Group


Leipzig/Berlin, 19 August 2020 - More than 85 per cent of savings banks across Germany are already using FIO S-VERMARKTUNG for their real estate brokerage business with great success. And Leipzig-based software company FIO SYSTEMS AG, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Hypoport SE, has now struck a very significant deal: The signing of an agreement with LBS Immobilien GmbH Saar means that all LBS and savings banks real estate brokerage outlets of the Savings Banks Finance Group will now use the FIO brokerage software.

These real estate brokerage outlets use their expertise to support institutions within the Savings Banks Finance Group in areas ranging from the acquisition of properties to sales and financing. FIO S-VERMARKTUNG is an intelligent brokerage software offered by FIO SYSTEMS that supports the full range of property marketing processes and is tailored to the needs of the Savings Banks Finance Group.
 

The only brokerage software that is integrated into the savings banks' core banking system

"The creation of the interface between FIO and the savings banks' core banking system OSPlus in 2011 was a milestone in the incorporation of the real estate brokerage business into the end-to-end sales process of the savings banks. The integration of FIO S-VERMARKTUNG into OSPlus supports our processes, facilitates cooperation between the brokers and the customer advisors and makes work easier by enabling the automated retrieval of customer data," explains Paul Fraunholz, Managing Director of Sparkassen-Immobilien-Vermittlungs-GmbH in Munich. The company is the real estate broker for all the Bavarian savings banks and for LBS Bayern. It was FIO S-VERMARKTUNG's first customer and was closely involved in the development of the software in the early years.
 

Playing an active part in the product development

Roland Hustert, Managing Director of LBS Immobilien GmbH NordWest, believes that agile development work is a key benefit of FIO: "We are very impressed with the way in which FIO is able to respond to new customer requirements and expectations arising as part of the digital transformation of the real estate sector. FIO always manages to develop new innovative features that combine efficient sales and service tools for us and create functional and effective process chains. They collect requirements on an ongoing basis through a range of working groups, surveys and training courses and develop appropriate solutions. This enables us as a customer to play an active part in the product development."
 

A holistic solution for the real estate business

"We looked into a variety of brokerage software providers in order to find the best software solution for our needs," explains Markus Ehm, Managing Director of LBS Immobilien GmbH Saar, and adds: "The aspect that ultimately swayed us in favour of FIO was the efficient use of synergies that arise from linking up the core segments of Credit, Private Clients and Real Estate within the Hypoport Group. Thanks to the close collaboration between the individual PropTech and FinTech companies, new services and interfaces are being developed along the real estate cycle which none of the competitors of FIO would be able to offer in quite the same way."
 

Making the right decisions with FIO S-VERMARKTUNG

"The fact that all savings bank real estate brokerage outlets have now switched to FIO following our agreement with LBS Immobilien GmbH Saar is a huge success for us. Our objective is to make all institutions and real estate brokerage outlets of the Savings Banks Finance Group feel confident every day that choosing FIO S-VERMARKTUNG was the right decision," explains Reik Hesselbarth, member of the Management Board of FIO. "We are, for instance, currently collaborating with our FINMAS colleagues in order to further simplify the digital mortgage finance business for savings banks. Together with our colleagues at VALUE AG, we have already managed to create fully digital processes for viewing properties and compiling documentation. And in collaboration with LeadFabrik and our subsidiary Maklaro, we have launched a digital property acquisition tool and are working on additional services in the areas of performance marketing and outbound qualification. We are also continually expanding the range of training offered by our FIO CAMPUS in the field of brokerage."



About Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, real-estate and insurance industries with a workforce of more than 2,000 employees. It is grouped into four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.

The Credit Platform segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B financial marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgages, building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links more than 700 partners - banks, insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute approx. 35,000 transactions per month on Europace, generating a volume of more than ?7 billion. Besides Europace, the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the growth of the credit platform.

The Private Clients segment, made up of the web-based, non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden and the consumer comparison portal Vergleich.de, brings together all business models aimed at directly advising consumers on mortgages, insurance or pension products.

All real estate-related activities of the Hypoport Group, with the exception of mortgage finance, are grouped together in the Real Estate Platform segment (previously Institutional Clients) with the aim of digitalising the sale, valuation, financing and management of properties.

The Insurance Platform segment operates SMART INSUR, a web-based B2B platform for advice, comparison of tariffs and the administration of insurance policies. The segment also incorporates the insurance unit of Qualitypool, a B2B distribution company.

The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX since 2015.



Contact

Jan H. Pahl
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobil: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin

Email: ir@hypoport.de
www.hypoport.com

Key data on Hypoport's shares

ISIN DE 0005493365
WKN 549336
Stock exchanges symbol HYQ


19.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HYPOPORT SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930420861942
Fax: +49/30 42086-1999
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1120371

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1120371  19.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1120371&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
