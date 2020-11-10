Log in
HYPOPORT SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/10/2020 | 04:30am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HYPOPORT SE
HYPOPORT SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.11.2020 / 10:28
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HYPOPORT SE
Street: Heidestraße 8
Postal code: 10557
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200GNIFXXP6KRYQ46

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group disclosure as a result of a change within the corporate structure

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Nov 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.94 % 0.00 % 3.94 % 6493376
Previous notification 3.26 % 0.00 % 3.26 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005493365 0 255601 0.00 % 3.94 %
Total 255601 3.94 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
TAM UK International Holdings Limited % % %
Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL % % %
Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % %
TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited % % %
TC Financing Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Limited % % %
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
TAM UK International Holdings Limited % % %
Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL % % %
Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % %
TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited % % %
TC Financing Limited % % %
Threadneedle Investment Services Limited % % %
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
TAM UK International Holdings Limited % % %
Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL % % %
Threadneedle Management Luxembourg SA % % %
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
TAM UK International Holdings Limited % % %
Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL % % %
Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % %
TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited % % %
TC Financing Limited % % %
Threadneedle Pensions Limited % % %
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC % % %
Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
06 Nov 2020


10.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HYPOPORT SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hypoport.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1146852  10.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1146852&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
