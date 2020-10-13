DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE / Key word(s): Market Report

HYPOPORT SE: further market share gains in the first nine months of 2020



13.10.2020 / 07:41

Operational key figures for Q3 2020



Hypoport SE: further market share gains in the first nine months of 2020



- Total volume of transactions on the Europace platform in the first nine months of 2020 increases by 30 per cent compared with the same period of 2019

- Cooperative banks remain the fastest-growing user group with an 85 per cent rise in the transaction volume; rise of 33 per cent for savings banks

- Sales volume growth of 24 per cent at Dr. Klein Privatkunden remains above the average for recent years

- Value of residential properties inspected and appraised by the Value AG property valuation platform rises by 42 per cent





Berlin, 13 October 2020: Hypoport SE has published the operational key figures of its Credit Platform, Private Clients and Real Estate Platform segments for the first nine months of 2020. All of the figures for these transaction-based business models for private home-buying went up by more than 20 per cent, with the biggest increase at 85 per cent. This clearly reaffirms the robust growth of Hypoport's digital platform business models despite the difficult general economic situation in Germany created by coronavirus this year.



In the Credit Platform segment, Europace - the largest B2B lending marketplace in Germany for mortgage finance, building finance products and personal loans - recorded a 30 per cent increase in its transaction volume* to ?65.5 billion in the first three quarters of 2020 (Q1-Q3 2019: ?50.4 billion). The transaction volume per sales day** amounted to ?344 million (Q1-Q3 2019: ?267 million), a rise of 29 per cent. Mortgage finance, which is by far the largest product group, saw its transaction volume grow by 34 per cent year on year to ?52.9 billion (Q1-Q3 2019: ?39.5 billion). The second-largest product group, building finance, increased its transaction volume by 20 per cent to ?9.9 billion (Q1-Q3 2019: ?8.2 billion). The volume in the smallest product group, personal loans, went up by 2 per cent to ?2.70 billion (Q1-Q3 2019: ?2.64 billion). All three product groups using Europace thus grew at significantly faster rates than their respective markets once again.

FINMAS, the sub-marketplace for institutions in the Savings Banks Finance Group, increased its transaction volume by 33 per cent to ?6.1 billion in the first nine months of 2020 (Q1-Q3 2019: ?4.6 billion). In the cooperative banking sector, institutions used the dedicated GENOPACE sub-marketplace to generate a volume of ?5.6 billion, a rise of 85 per cent (Q1-Q3 2019: ?3.0 billion). The two platforms therefore again brought the affiliated banks substantial productivity gains.

Alongside the savings banks and cooperative banks, the volumes generated by non-captive financial distributors and private commercial banks, which both use Europace, also expanded at a much faster rate than the market, with increases in a range of around 25 per cent to 35 per cent.

In the Private Clients segment, Dr. Klein offers financial product advice at around 230 locations in Germany, primarily through a franchise system. The volume* brokered by Dr. Klein advanced by 24 per cent to ?6.8 billion in the first three quarters of 2020 (Q1-Q3 2019: ?5.5 billion).



The Value AG valuation platform, which is part of the Real Estate Platform segment, also reported a sharp rise in its operational key figure in the first nine months of 2020: The value of residential properties classified as suitable for owner occupation that underwent an inspection and appraisal climbed by 42 per cent to ?18.4 billion (Q1-Q3 2019: ?13.0 billion).

Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport SE, is satisfied with the Company's strong operating performance in the year to date: "We significantly increased our operational key figures in our transaction-based business models for private home-buying, which enabled us to outperform the market and thus gain further market share. Hypoport is making it easier for a growing number of consumers to fulfil the dream of owning their own home - thanks to digitalisation!"



Operational key figures (? billion) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3

change Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2019 Q1-Q3 change Segment Credit platform Total transaction volume Europace* 23.62 18.52 27.5% 65.49 50.38 30.0% thereof mortgage finance 19.09 14.56 31.1% 52.91 39.51 33.9% thereof building finance 3.59 3.03 18.3% 9.88 8.23 20.1% thereof personal loans 0.94 0.93 0.7% 2.70 2.64 2.5% Transaction volume per sales day (? million)** 357.8 280.6 27.5% 343.8 267.3 28.6% Segment Private Clients Volume of new loans brokered* Dr. Klein Private Clients 2.28 2.07 10.2% 6.84 5.52 23.9% Segment Real Estate Platform Value of the properties valued 6.74 4.49 50.0% 18.44 12.97 42.1%

* All figures on the volume of financial products processed (mortgage finance, building finance ('Bausparen') and personal loans) are stated before cancellations and, consequently, cannot be compared directly with the revenue figures shown, which exclude subsequent cancellations. Neither the revenue nor the earnings generated by Hypoport can be directly extrapolated from the transaction figures given above.

** Sales days are defined as the number of bank working days less half of the number of 'bridging days' (days falling between public holidays and weekends).



About Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, real-estate and insurance industries with a workforce of more than 2,000 employees. It is grouped into four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.

The Credit Platform segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B financial marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgages, building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links more than 750 partners - banks, insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute approx. 35,000 transactions per month on Europace, generating a volume of more than ?7 billion. Besides Europace, the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the growth of the credit platform.

The Private Clients segment, made up of the web-based, non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden and the consumer comparison portal Vergleich.de, brings together all business models aimed at directly advising consumers on mortgages, insurance or pension products.

All real estate-related activities of the Hypoport Group, with the exception of mortgage finance, are grouped together in the Real Estate Platform segment (previously Institutional Clients) with the aim of digitalising the sale, valuation, financing and management of properties.

The Insurance Platform segment operates SMART INSUR, a web-based B2B platform for advice, comparison of tariffs and the administration of insurance policies. The segment also incorporates the insurance unit of Qualitypool, a B2B distribution company.

The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX since 2015.



Contact



Jan H. Pahl

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de



Hypoport SE

Heidestraße 8

10557 Berlin

www.hypoport.com



Key data on Hypoport's shares



ISIN DE 0005493365

WKN 549336

Stock exchanges symbol HYQ