Hypoport : Annual Report 2022

Key performance indicators Hypoport SE annual report for 2022
Key performance indicators
Revenue and earnings (€'000)
01. - 31.12.2021
Change
Revenue
446.3 2%
thereof Credit Platform thereof Private Clients thereof Real Estate Platform thereof Insurance Platform thereof Holding and Reconciliation
207.3 0%
134.9
- 8%
57.7 12%
48.1 26% - 1.7
Gross proﬁt thereof Credit Platform thereof Private Clients thereof Real Estate Platform thereof Insurance Platform thereof Holding & Reconciliation
261.0 249.5 5%
125.1 121.2 3%
42.9 47.2
- 9%
60.7 54.0 12%
31.1 25.7 21% 1.1 1.4
EBITDA
57.7 77.1
-
- 25%
EBIT thereof Credit Platform thereof Private Clients
24.7 47.7 44.2 56.6 19.0 22.9
-
- 48%
-
- 22%
-
- 17%thereof Real Estate Platform - 11.9 - 7.8 52%
thereof Insurance Platform - 4.8 - 3.0 60%thereof Holding and Reconciliation
- 21.0
EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of Gross proﬁt) Net proﬁt for the year attributable to Hypoport SE shareholders Earnings per share (€) (undiluted/diluted)
19.1 % 30.6 30.2 4.79
Financial position (€'000)
Current assets
31 Dec 2021 136.2
Change - 18%
Non- current assets
459.6 3%
Equity attributable to Hypoport SE shareholders Equity ratio (%)
253.4 8%
251.9 8%
42.3 10%
Total assets
595.8
- 2%
2
Revenue, Net Revenue and EBIT (million €)
2022
2021
Credit platform segment
Revenue
207.1207.3
Gross proﬁt
261.0249.5
24.7
EBIT
47.7
Private Clients segment
Revenue
124.7134.9
Gross42.9
proﬁt47.2
EBIT
19.022.9
Real Estate platform segment
Revenue
64.657.7
Gross proﬁt
60.754.0
EBIT
- 11.9
- 7.8
Insurance platform segment
Revenue
60.648.1
Gross proﬁt
31.125.7
- 4.8
EBIT
- 3.0
Contents
Hypoport SE annual report for 2022
Mouse click on the table of contents: > to the respective chapter
Letter to the shareholders
Click on the header: < back to the table of contents
6
Group Management Report
Business report
Opportunities and risks report
Outlook
10 10 40 53
Shares and Investor Relations
Consolidated ﬁnancial statements
60 64
Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements
68
Report of the supervisory board
132
Corporate governance report
Auditor's report
138 153
Single-entity ﬁnancial statements of Hypoport SE
164