Hypoport : Annual Report 2022

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 455 M 489 M 489 M Net income 2022 16,6 M 17,8 M 17,8 M Net Debt 2022 140 M 150 M 150 M P/E ratio 2022 44,4x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 782 M 841 M 841 M EV / Sales 2022 2,03x EV / Sales 2023 2,16x Nbr of Employees 2 570 Free-Float 58,8% Chart HYPOPORT SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HYPOPORT SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 5 Last Close Price 117,00 € Average target price 192,40 € Spread / Average Target 64,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Ronald Slabke Chief Executive Officer Dieter Pfeiffenberger Chairman-Supervisory Board Christian Würdemann Head-Group Operations Roland Adams Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board Martin Krebs Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) HYPOPORT SE 20.12% 841 PLUS500 LTD. -5.88% 1 903 NAYAX LTD. -0.81% 607