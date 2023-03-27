Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hypoport SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYQ   DE0005493365

HYPOPORT SE

(HYQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:46:37 2023-03-27 am EDT
117.45 EUR   +0.38%
03:38aHypoport : Annual Report 2022
PU
03/17Dd : Hypoport SE: Revenia GmbH, Pledging of 345,000 shares as part of a credit transaction
EQ
03/14HYPOPORT AG : Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hypoport : Annual Report 2022

03/27/2023 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Key performance indicators Hypoport SE annual report for 2022

Key performance indicators

Revenue and earnings (€'000)

01. - 31.12.2021

Change

Revenue

446.3 2%

thereof Credit Platform thereof Private Clients thereof Real Estate Platform thereof Insurance Platform thereof Holding and Reconciliation

207.3 0%

134.9

- 8%

57.7 12%

48.1 26% - 1.7

Gross proﬁt thereof Credit Platform thereof Private Clients thereof Real Estate Platform thereof Insurance Platform thereof Holding & Reconciliation

261.0 249.5 5%

125.1 121.2 3%

42.9 47.2

- 9%

60.7 54.0 12%

31.1 25.7 21% 1.1 1.4

EBITDA

57.7 77.1

  • - 25%

    EBIT thereof Credit Platform thereof Private Clients

    24.7 47.7 44.2 56.6 19.0 22.9

  • - 48%

  • - 22%

  • - 17%thereof Real Estate Platform - 11.9 - 7.8 52%

thereof Insurance Platform - 4.8 - 3.0 60%thereof Holding and Reconciliation

- 21.0

EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of Gross proﬁt) Net proﬁt for the year attributable to Hypoport SE shareholders Earnings per share (€) (undiluted/diluted)

19.1 % 30.6 30.2 4.79

  • - 51%

  • - 39%

  • - 38%

  • - 38%

Financial position (€'000)

Current assets

31 Dec 2021 136.2

Change - 18%

Non- current assets

459.6 3%

Equity attributable to Hypoport SE shareholders Equity ratio (%)

253.4 8%

251.9 8%

42.3 10%

Total assets

595.8

- 2%

2

Key performance indicators Hypoport SE annual report for 2022

Revenue, Net Revenue and EBIT (million €)

2022

2021

Credit platform segment

Revenue

207.1207.3

Gross proﬁt

261.0249.5

24.7

EBIT

47.7

Private Clients segment

Revenue

124.7134.9

Gross42.9

proﬁt47.2

EBIT

19.022.9

Real Estate platform segment

Revenue

64.657.7

Gross proﬁt

60.754.0

EBIT

- 11.9

- 7.8

Insurance platform segment

Revenue

60.648.1

Gross proﬁt

31.125.7

- 4.8

EBIT

- 3.0

Contents

Hypoport SE annual report for 2022

Contents

Mouse click on the table of contents: > to the respective chapter

Letter to the shareholders

Click on the header: < back to the table of contents

6

Group Management Report

Business report

Opportunities and risks report

Outlook

10 10 40 53

Shares and Investor Relations

Consolidated ﬁnancial statements

60 64

Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements

68

Report of the supervisory board

132

Corporate governance report

Auditor's report

138 153

Single-entity ﬁnancial statements of Hypoport SE

164

Disclaimer

Hypoport SE published this content on 25 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HYPOPORT SE
03:38aHypoport : Annual Report 2022
PU
03/17Dd : Hypoport SE: Revenia GmbH, Pledging of 345,000 shares as part of a credit transaction
EQ
03/14HYPOPORT AG : Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
03/14HYPOPORT AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/14HYPOPORT AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/14Construction interest rates above four percent - fluctuations with bank turbulence
DP
03/14Construction interest rates rise above four percent - upward pressure expected
DP
03/13Hypoport : ESG report 2022
PU
03/13Transcript : Hypoport SE, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 13, 2023
CI
03/13Hypoport Se : Hypoport copes with turbulent year 2022
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYPOPORT SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 455 M 489 M 489 M
Net income 2022 16,6 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
Net Debt 2022 140 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 782 M 841 M 841 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 2 570
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart HYPOPORT SE
Duration : Period :
Hypoport SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYPOPORT SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 117,00 €
Average target price 192,40 €
Spread / Average Target 64,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Slabke Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Pfeiffenberger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Würdemann Head-Group Operations
Roland Adams Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Krebs Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYPOPORT SE20.12%841
PLUS500 LTD.-5.88%1 903
NAYAX LTD.-0.81%607
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer